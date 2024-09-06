Global EUV Lithography Market Set to Expand at 21.5% CAGR, Surpassing USD 22,978.6 Million by 2029 | FMI Reports

In 2021, global sales in the EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography market were estimated at USD 4,648.6 million. Looking ahead to 2029, the market is anticipated to grow significantly, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%, reaching an estimated value of USD 22,978.6 million. EUV lithography uses a specific wavelength of light to create advanced semiconductor components, and the development of more sophisticated lithographic systems is a key driver behind its adoption.

The EUV Lithography Market report by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—offers comprehensive insights and analysis of the EUV lithography sector. This report provides detailed information on market drivers, size, forecasts, revenue, and shipment segmentations, along with a ten-year outlook through 2029. It also evaluates major industry players, competitive dynamics, and regional trends.

The EUV lithography market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by the ongoing push for miniaturization of integrated circuits and microchips, rising demand for higher wafer production, and the expanding semiconductor industry. As technology advances to improve performance and efficiency, EUV lithography is becoming essential for achieving the high resolution required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes.

This advanced technology enables the precise creation of complex patterns on silicon wafers, facilitating the production of smaller, faster, and more powerful semiconductors. The integration of EUV lithography is closely linked to the miniaturization of integrated circuits, increased wafer production scales, and the robust growth of the semiconductor industry.

Despite its promising future, the adoption of EUV lithography in chip manufacturing is currently cautious due to the technology’s nascent stage and high upfront costs. However, ongoing innovation and research and development are expected to make EUV lithography more efficient and cost-effective, driving its broader adoption in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Reduction of microchip sizes to incorporate them into shrinking semiconductors is one of the prime factors that resulted in the development of EUV lithography technology.

Emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, industrial IoT (IIoT), and autonomous driving has been driving miniaturization of microchips, subsequently creating the need for EUV lithography in chip manufacturing.

Constant innovation, R&D, and retrofitting of installed systems to improve wafer production, are anticipated to remain key trends in the EUV lithography market.

Integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries are projected to create bulk of the demand for EUV lithography systems, as they are responsible for majority of the microchip and integrated circuit (IC) demand across industries.

Acquisition of stakes in key technology-based companies to complement product development is anticipated to remain a prominent trend in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the EUV Lithography market are focusing on a data-centric approach with an aim of expanding their portfolio of technology solutions that address customer needs. Many key players are also using innovation to expand their product offerings to meet customer requirements. Players are aiming at research & development to develop new products.

For Instance:

In Jan 2022, ASML and Intel Corporation announced the latest phase of their longstanding collaboration to advance cutting-edge semiconductor lithography technology.

In April 2019, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd announced the expansion of the Open Innovation Platform ® (OIP) Cloud Alliance, with Mentor Graphics joining inaugural members Amazon Web Services, Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys.

In March 2019, Samsung Electronics developed a 3rd-generation 10-nanometer-class (1z-nm) eight-gigabit (GB) Double Data Rate 4 (DDR4) DRAM for the first time in the industry.

In October 2019, SK Hynix developed 1Znm 16GB (Gigabits) DDR4 (Double Data Rate 4) DRAM. As 16 GB is the industry’s largest density for a single chip, the total memory capacity per wafer is also the largest of the existing DRAMs.

Key Players

ASML

Nikon

Canon

Carl Zeiss

Toppan Printing

NTT Advanced Technology

Intel

Samsung

SK Hynix

Toshiba

TSMC

Global Foundries

Global EUV Lithography Market by Category By End Use :

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

Foundry

Memory

By Region:

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

