Texture Paints Market Trends: Innovations Reshaping Interior Design in 2024

The global Texture Paints market size is expected to reach USD 16.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is driven by several key factors, such as increasing demand from the construction industry, as these paints are used for interior design in both residential and non-residential spaces for decoration and repainting new and old residential structures.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in regions such as Asia Pacific are where developing countries are creating a significant demand for paints and coatings for construction and renovation activities. Therefore, it is anticipated that this trend is expected to be a major driver of market growth in the coming years.

The report "Texture Paints Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Acrylic), By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030"

Texture paints are commonly used in residential and non-residential settlements. However, these paints contain some chemicals that can lead to respiratory issues due to the release of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) during application and drying. Thus, continuous exposure to these compounds can contribute to indoor air pollution and worsen respiratory conditions. As a result, companies are addressing these health concerns and promoting low-VOC or VOC-free alternatives, which can strengthen the market in the upcoming years.

Texture Paints Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the acrylic segment led the market with the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2023. Acrylic texture paints are particularly popular in creating artistic effects and adding dimension to artwork, walls, and furniture.

Based on technology, the water-based segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 72% in 2023. This segment is popular due to being more environmentally friendly and easier to clean up, merely requiring water instead of harsh chemicals.

In terms of application, the residential segment led the market with the largest revenue share, nearly 60% in 2023. Texture paints offer a vibrant and unique dimension to residential interiors and a durable coating, which makes them ideal for high-traffic areas in homes.

Asia Pacific dominated the texture paints market worldwide with the largest revenue share of over 45% in 2023. The growth is attributed to rising construction activities and growing demand for the residential and non-residential sectors in emerging countries, such as India, Japan, and South Korea, which are anticipated to drive the market in the near future.

Order your free sample copy of "Texture Paints Market Report 2024 – 2030

Texture Paints Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global texture paints market product, technology, application, and region.

Texture Paints Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Acrylic Others

Texture Paints Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Water-based Solvent-based

Texture Paints Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Residential Non-Residential

Texture Paints Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



List of Key Players in the Texture Paints Market

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries

Asia Paints Limited

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Berger Paints India Limited

Nippon Paint Holdings Group

The Sherwin-Willams Company

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

SK Kaken Co., Ltd.

