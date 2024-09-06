Industrial Insulation Market Innovations In Energy Efficiency

Industrial Insulation Industry Overview

The global industrial insulation market size was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing product demand for boosting process efficiency, condensation control, noise reduction, freeze protection, and for reducing environmental pollution is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of insulation in the industrial application and its related costs is expected to drive the market for industrial insulation in North America.

The market witnessed a severe downfall in the investments in the industrial sector owing to the pandemic, thereby impacting the market. In addition, dramatic fall in crude oil prices led to a drop in fiscal resources for oil-producing countries, which affected the product demand from oil & gas sector.

The market in the U.S. is expected to witness increased demand for insulation for industrial applications, such as, machinery, boilers, pipes, and storage tanks, and in linings of heat exchangers, cooling towers, and ventilation & air conditioning systems, among others. The demand outlook for the U.S. is favorable, with private investments in the industrial sector reaching the highest levels in 2018. The industrial sector is predicted to witness significant expansion owing to the rising GDP.

Many of the major manufacturers opt for independent distribution, in order to better serve their customers in case of customized products and to increase their profit margin. Manufacturers also establish a strategic relationship with distributors and provide solutions to the end-users through direct or third-party distribution.

The buyers in the market are essentially medium to large-scale businesses that exhibit limited sensitivity to the price of the product and lay higher emphasis on the product quality and the degree of insulation provided by the materials. In addition, key consumer industries have also exhibited a trend of adoption of the advanced products, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for niche product such as aerogel, perlite.

The market is exhibits high entry barriers, owing to the presence of large number of players. In addition, capital intensive nature of the market ensures the requirement of a substantial amount of time, planning, and resources for entry and sustenance. Achieving economies of scale remain a top priority in the market, which may discourage new market entrants.

Major industry participants are developing novel manufacturing processes for products in order to enhance its properties and make it suitable for several applications. Continuous investments in the R&D process by the companies for new product development and improvement in transparent technology for thermal insulation is expected to benefit the market.

Industrial Insulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial insulation market based on material, product, application and region:

Industrial Insulation Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

• Stone Wool

• Elastomeric Foam

• Micro Silica

• Glass Wool

• Composites

• CMS Fibers

• Calcium Silicate

• Cellular Glass

• Foamed Plastic

• Perlite

• Aerogel

• Cellulose

• Others

Industrial Insulation Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

• Pipe

• Board

• Blanket

• Others

Industrial Insulation Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

• Power Generation

• Petrochemical & Refineries

• EIP Industries

• LNG/LPG

• Others

Industrial Insulation Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Poland

o Spain

o Italy

o Benelux

o Nordic

o CIS

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Vietnam

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Turkey

Key Companies profiled:

• Rockwool Insulation A/S

• Poroc Group Oy

• Knauf Insulation

• TechnoNICOL Corporation

• Anco Products, Inc.

• Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

• Cabot Corporation

• Morgan Advanced Materials plc

• Unifrax LLC

• RATH Group

• IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

• Armacell International