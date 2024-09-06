Student Information System Market: Enhancing Student Engagement And Success

Student Information System Industry Overview

The global student information system market size was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing digitalization in the education industry, growing inclination towards e-learning, and improving quality of education are contributing to the growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the demand for Student Information System (SIS) due to the high demand for online education. As per the data published by UNESCO, 1.3 billion learners globally were unable to go to their educational institutes in March 2021 and needed online education to continue with the tuition for the academic year 2020 – 2021. The adoption of eLearning technologies gained traction during the COVID-19 outbreak and is expected to progressively increase post the pandemic to tackle a similar situation in the future.

The market growth is also bolstered by the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and 5G telecommunication. The advanced student information systems essentially focus on analytics, mobile analytics, mobile applications, behavior tracking, and cloud accessibility. The explosion of connected mobile devices is facilitating the addition of numerous mobile apps for increased convenience for students and their parents. The ongoing trends like migration to the cloud and mobile accessibility are fostering the integration of artificial intelligence into these applications. Moreover, the growing emphasis of educational institutions on providing quality education and simplifying communication between faculty, students, and parents, for upgrading education infrastructure is expected to proliferate the use of SIS software and services.

Governments worldwide are investing aggressively in the education sector. Several educational institutions have already adopted Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), eLearning, and Learning Management Systems (LMS), to optimize internal processes while ensuring quality education, and improving the standard of education. Some are adopting SIS to effectively collaborate and communicate with students, parents, and faculties, to keep track of all the students, and to enable educators to generate educational content in line with the student’s learning needs. For instance, in July 2021, Ellucian, an information technology service provider, announced the collaboration with The British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) Group, to utilize Ellucian Banner Student with Ellucian Managed Cloud, which is a student information system to support registration, advising, grading, enrolment, and course planning.

Several educational institutions/universities use student information solutions to analyze data such as student attendance, class performance, examination results, assessment scores, and other personal information of students. These solutions aid educational institutions in managing student-related data and other administrative operations. In the age of digitalization, the ubiquity of mobile devices, high internet penetration, and the use of social media platforms, make educational institutions also rise to the occasion. The unprecedented growth of online education is due to its greater flexibility, cost savings, and convenience compared to conventional classroom learning. For instance, in July 2021, Skyward, a school management software provider, announced the partnership with Tooele County School District, Utah, U.S., to provide a Student Management System (SMS) that will assist in the modernization of the district’s student-related data and activities.

The development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics embedded in the student information systems further increases operational efficiency and improves the digital experience. Moreover, student information system solutions use Robotic Process Automation (RPA) or machine learning, which can reduce redundant staff labor by automating routine tasks, enabling staff to spend more qualitative time with students. With the growing penetration of mobile devices across demography, mobile apps are now being added to student information system solutions and increase the ease of use for both students and parents. With mobile accessibility and cloud migration, the integration of AI into student information system applications is likely to increase, fostering the growth of the student information market over the forecast period.

Student Information System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global student information system market based on component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Student Information System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Software

• Service

Student Information System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Cloud

• On-premise

Student Information System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Financial Management

• Student Management

• Admission & Recruitment

• Student Engagement & Support

• Others

Student Information System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• K-12

• Higher Education

Student Information System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

Key Companies profiled:

• Oracle Corporation

• Workday Inc.

• SAP SE

• Jenzabar Inc

• Skyward, Inc.

• Illuminate Education

• Ellucian Company L.P

• Campus Management Corp. (Anthology Inc.)

• Foradian Technologies

• Beehively

Recent Developments

• In July 2023, Practically, an experiential learning application for students in grades 6-12, acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies.), a school ERP software. This acquisition allows Practically to offer a comprehensive end-to-end product suite from experiential learning content to administrative tools.

• In July 2023, Si6 Associates Pvt Limited announced that its student admission portal & curriculum catalogue is now available on the SAP Store. The portal integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Industry Solution for Higher Education & Research and provides a seamless experience for applicants to manage and track their applications from anywhere, at any time. The portal’s no-code design makes it easy for institutions to build and launch new programs in real-time, without any coding.

• In May 2023, Monash University partnered with Oracle to offer a new hands-on learning program for undergraduate students in the Monash Business School. The program will give students the skills they need to succeed in the digital world.

• In May 2023, Jenzabar, a higher education technology company announced a new solution called Campus Marketplace powered by Jenzabar. This solution combines online storefront and registration software, strategic marketing services, and ready-made, skills-based courses. Campus Marketplace enables schools to provide non-traditional education options that provide students with the in-demand skills required to succeed in today’s competitive labor climate.

• In February 2023, Skyward, a school administration software supplier collaborated with Otus, a K-12 student-growth education technology, to enable educators more efficiently obtain, visualize, and act on student data. This collaboration enables smooth rostering integration between Skyward and Otus, providing educators with a strong set of tools to assist them in maximizing student performance.

• In September 2022, Renaissance, a provider of educational software for K-12 schools acquired Illuminate Education, a company that specializes in a whole-child multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) management platforms. This acquisition allows Renaissance to expand its offerings and provide schools with a more comprehensive set of tools to support student learning.