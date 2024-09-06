Modified Starch Market Innovations In Food And Beverage Applications

Modified Starch Industry Overview

The global modified starch market size was estimated at USD 11.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for processed and convenience foods is being driven by an expanding global population. Modified starch is a crucial and useful component found in manufacturing ready-to-eat food products. The market for modified starch is anticipated to expand significantly due to rising consumer demand for processed foods over the coming years.

COVID-19 had both positive and negative impacts on the market. Processed and packaged foods were in high demand during the pandemic when consumers rushed to pile up foods that had longer shelf lives, which led to higher demand for modified starch. However, many restaurants and food service outlets were shut as well as the food and beverage supply chain was disrupted due to lockdowns and restrictions across the globe. As the supply chain is gradually restored and restaurants and other food service establishments start to reopen, the market is anticipated to return to its pre-COVID levels.

Convenience foods are mainly prevalent in North America and Europe based on regional annual consumption rates. People’s lives are nowadays becoming hectic and isolated, resulting in little time for home cooking. Globalization and the resulting lifestyle changes have resulted in an increase in the consumption of convenience foods in various countries around the world, especially in Asia’s expanding markets, thereby increasing the demand for modified starch.

Modified starch is utilized in a wide range of industries, including food, papermaking, cosmetics, personal care, and textiles due to its many advantages. The personal care and cosmetics industries use modified starch as a versatile additive. Manufacturers are making new cosmetic products using organic ingredients like modified starch, as the demand for natural cosmetics has grown over the past few years, which is expected to fuel product demand in the coming years.

A significant number of international fast-food restaurant chains have expanded their operations in various parts of the world over the past few years, each with its own cuisine and product offerings to meet consumer demand in multiple regions. Fast food restaurants often utilize modified starch in their food preparation to enhance the flavor, taste, and texture of products, which will drive product demand during the forecast period.

The Asian markets have lenient regulations when it comes to health claims for modified starch. However, the U.S. market has stringent regulations, and no health claims for food additives are permitted; however, functional or structural claims are permitted. In terms of health claims for modified starch, European markets have the most strict regulations. Distributors and manufacturers face production and distribution challenges as a result of these stringent laws and regulations, which are expected to hinder market growth.

Modified Starch Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global modified starch market based on product, material, function, end-use, and region:

Modified Starch Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Starch Esters & Ethers

• Resistant

• Cationic

• Pre-gelatinized

• Others

Modified Starch Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Corn

• Cassava

• Wheat

• Potato

• Others

Modified Starch Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Stabilizers

• Thickeners

• Emulsifiers

• Binders

• Others

Modified Starch End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Food & Beverage

• Animal Feed

• Paper

• Pharmaceuticals

• Textiles

• Others

Modified Starch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Thailand

o Australia & New Zealand

• Central & South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Emsland-Stärke GmbH

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Roquette Frères

• ADM

• Agrana Beteiligungs AG

• Avebe U.A.

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Samyang Genex Corp.

• Beneo-Remy N.V.

• Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd.

• China Essence Group Ltd.

• PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• ULRICK&SHORT

• KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Amb