The Fem+ Revolution: Empowering Women with Technology

Tokyo, Japan, 2024-Sep-09 — This October, RX Japan presents Fem+, a groundbreaking event that merges Femtech Tokyo and the Women's Wellbeing Expo into one dynamic experience. From October 17-19, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, Fem+ will showcase the latest innovations in female technology and wellness. Under the tagline "Empowering Women Through Every Stage of Life," this expo invites femtech and femcare companies to leverage this comprehensive platform to highlight solutions that address the unique challenges women face in every stage of their lives.

A Deeper Dive Into Femtech

Femtech, short for “female technology,” represents a rapidly growing field that addresses the unique healthcare needs and preferences of individuals with female biology. Initially focused on reproductive health, femtech has evolved over time. According to Euronews, as the term gained popularity, it came to encompass a broad range of technology-driven, consumer-centric products and solutions designed to address female-specific conditions, including those that affect women exclusively or disproportionately compared to men.

In 2016, the term “femtech” was coined by Ida Tin, an entrepreneur, author, and chairwoman and co-founder of Clue, the pioneering period-tracking app. Tin recognized the lack of conversation around the challenges women face in various aspects of their lives, inspiring her to dedicate her work to building gender equality through technology.

Today, femtech is a global movement. According to Consumer Reports, an estimated 50 million women worldwide use apps to track their menstruation. Similarly, the study “Mobile Health Apps for Pregnant Women: Systematic Search, Evaluation, and Analysis of Features” reveals that over 50% of pregnant women use pregnancy apps. These tools, along with many others aimed at improving women’s health and well-being, are at the core of the femtech industry, driving innovation and creating new opportunities for women’s health care.

Rising Interest in Femtech

The global femtech market is rapidly gaining momentum, with projections from FemTech Analytics estimating it will exceed $75 billion by 2025—nearly double its size in 2020. This surge reflects growing interest and investment in femtech, particularly from venture capitalists (VCs). In 2022 alone, Speedinvest reveals that global VC investments in femtech startups reached $1 billion, with the bulk of funding directed towards general health and wellness, reproductive health, and contraception.

In Japan, the femtech industry shows significant promise. As reported by Femtech Insider, the country’s femtech landscape comprised 55 companies as of June 2023, with the sector poised for ongoing innovation and expansion. Femtech is increasingly seen as a national priority in Japan, driven by pressing demographic challenges such as an aging population, a rapidly aging workforce, and declining fertility rates. Beyond government initiatives, femtech offers solutions that could help mitigate these issues.

Japan’s strong technological foundation also positions it well to attract and nurture femtech companies. By integrating IT, digital solutions, and deeptech approaches, Japan is set to become a key player in the global femtech market.

Fem+: An Ally in the Femtech Revolution

Femtech is poised to transform women’s healthcare and significantly enhance the well-being of women in Japan. In support of this movement, Fem+ was established as a premier platform dedicated to promoting femtech products and services that elevate every aspect of women’s health and wellness. Designed as a seamless showcase for femtech and femcare companies, Fem+ offers businesses the opportunity to solidify their reputation as leaders in empowering women.

As awareness of women’s health and wellness continues to grow, exhibiting at Fem+ presents a unique opportunity for companies to connect with potential investors, stakeholders, and customers. It’s a pivotal moment for the femtech industry, and Fem+ serves as the gateway to discovering innovative business models and new avenues for success.

Registration to become an exhibitor at Fem+ is currently open. For more information on how to participate, visit the official website at https://www.femtech-week.jp/hub/en-gb.html.