For Patients to Travel Safely they must Rely on Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna

Patna, India, 2024-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — When patients want continuous medical support all along the way to the selected destination they must choose the ambulance service that has the availability of a skilled professional medical staff to offer the right level of care to them. The medical staff employed at Vedanta Air Ambulance is certified aero-medically to deliver pre-, post, and out-of-hospital care to the patients during the journey via Air Ambulance from Patna which helps complete the evacuation mission without causing unevenness at any step.

We managed to complete the journey right on time with zero trouble caused to the patient due to our effectiveness at every step of the relocation process. We simply need the essential details related to the underlying condition of the patients and offer services accordingly. We at Air Ambulance Service in Patna liaise with the authorities to arrange the best evacuation mission that helps in the shifting of critical patients without causing any trouble to them at any step.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi Operates in Association with the Medical and Aviation Staff

We at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi make sure you don’t have to do anything other than simply wait for the entire trip to end successfully. We plan and execute the entire process of evacuation based on the requests we receive and ensure one hundred per cent safety is maintained during the journey. Our team takes care of all the necessities put forth by the requester and composes the transportation process according to the specific needs of the patients.

At an event, it so happened that while our team of Air Ambulance from Delhi was in transit with a neurological patient we found that he started having seizures onboard. Our medical team got into action and rushed to look after the patient and only after detailed analysis offered the right medication to calm his condition down. We found that his blood pressure was high and he needed immediate medical attention to which our team responded appropriately and delivered medical assistance suitable according to his underlying state of being. We made sure the cabin pressure of the air ambulance was kept balanced and healthy was kept under oxygen support until the journey was over. Whenever he needed the right medical support we were available onboard to look after his health and well-being.

