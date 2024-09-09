Housing Guards Expands Services to Include Comprehensive Waterproofing Solutions in Scarborough

Pickering, ON, 2024-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — Housing Guards, a leading provider of home protection services, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include comprehensive waterproofing solutions in Scarborough. With years of experience in safeguarding homes from water damage, Housing Guards is now extending its expertise to the residents of Scarborough, ensuring their properties remain dry, secure, and free from potential water-related issues.

Waterproofing is a crucial aspect of maintaining a home’s structural integrity, especially in regions like Scarborough, where weather conditions can be unpredictable. Housing Guards’ team of experts is dedicated to providing top-notch waterproofing services, tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. From basement waterproofing to exterior foundation sealing, the company utilizes the latest techniques and materials to deliver long-lasting results.

“Our commitment to providing reliable and effective waterproofing solutions to homeowners is reflected in our expansion into Scarborough,” said Housing Guards.

Housing Guards’ waterproofing services in Scarborough are designed to prevent common issues such as mold growth, foundation cracks, and basement flooding. By addressing these concerns proactively, the company helps homeowners avoid costly repairs and maintain the value of their properties.

About Housing Guards

Housing Guards is a trusted provider of home protection services, specializing in waterproofing, foundation repair, and other essential services designed to safeguard residential properties. With a focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Housing Guards has built a reputation for excellence across the Greater Toronto Area.

Contact:

Charlene Alice

Housing Guards

1315 Pickering Pkwy suite 300, Pickering, ON L1V 7G5

416 770 6833

housingguards@gmail.com