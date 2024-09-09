ShipGlobal – Top International Logistics & Shipping Company – Featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2024 List of Fastest-Growing Companies, 4th Time in a row! 

NEW YORK, NY, 2024-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — ShipGlobal, one of the USA’s fastest-growing logistics and shipping service providers, has once again secured a spot on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of the company’s success in the Inc. 5000 Northeast rankings, where it placed 97th in Logistics & Transportation and 4th in the Northeast Regionals this year.

Reflecting on this milestone, Amar Lingala, CEO of ShipGlobal, stated, “Our consistent performance is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth. The dedication and hard work of our team, combined with the trust of our clients, have propelled us to this honor. Being recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing logistics and shipping companies is a shared achievement with all our stakeholders. As we continue to grow, we are committed to becoming one of the world’s leading cross-border e-commerce logistics companies, offering hassle-free, cost-effective, and innovative shipping, warehousing, and logistics solutions. Our vision is to expand our reach to over 200 countries across five continents, serving B2B, B2C, and D2C clients.”

ShipGlobal is proud to be recognized as a fastest growing shipping service provider in the USA, offering unparalleled cross-border e-commerce solutions with a global network. Follow us on LinkedIn (ShipGlobal USA) and YouTube (https://youtu.be/zL-ZpaAc2Ec) to stay updated on our journey.