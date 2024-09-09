Taste Modulators Market Outlook: Future Trends and Growth Projections

The global taste modulators market size is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for convenient and processed food surpasses the robust demand for taste modulators in the market. Additives play a significant role in improving flavor, texture, and preservation, contributing to the expansion of the food industry. Their ability to provide a longer shelf life and enhanced taste is the reason the food industry depends on them. Consumers worldwide are increasingly interested in products that promote health. As a result, the product market has become essential in the functional food and beverage industry.

Moreover, the preference for canned products labeled as sugar-free or zero sugar is rising among the population. These products are now commonly used in fortified beverages to appeal to health-conscious consumers without compromising taste and texture. The growing trend of healthy canned products has increased consumer demand for reduced-calorie products that retain the sweet taste of sugar, which has significantly driven the market. This rise in demand stems from a growing awareness among consumers about the health risks associated with high sugar and calorie intake, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. However, even as consumers seek healthier options, they are unwilling to compromise on taste, a pivotal component of food enjoyment and satisfaction.

Taste Modulators Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the sweet modulators segment dominated and accounted for a revenue share of 58.1% in 2023. Sweet modulators are compounds designed to enhance or mimic the taste of sugar, enabling the reduction or elimination of added sugars in food and drinks.

Based on end use, food held the highest revenue share of 58.9% in 2023 due to the presence of innovative ingredients that further enhance, block, or modify the taste profile of foods and beverages

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a 70.5% share in 2023. This growth is attributed to increasing demand and consumption of processed and convenience food in the region

In April 2023, Döhler GmbH announced a collaboration with Ixora Scientific. The partnership aims to enhance natural taste modulation and expand Döhler’s expertise in natural ingredients and integrated solutions. This collaboration will be supported by establishing a state-of-the-art hub in North Brunswick to drive rapid flavor innovation and better serve customers’ needs in the US.

Taste Modulators Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global coagulants market report based on product, application, end use, and region:

Taste Modulators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sweet Modulators

Salt Modulators

Fat Modulators

Taste Modulators End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Taste Modulators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



List of players in the Taste Modulators Market

DSM

Döhler GmbH

IFF

Givaudan

Kerry Group PLC

Ingredion

Symrise

Tate & Lyle

Corbion

Takasago International Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

