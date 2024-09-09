Automotive Pump Market Expected to Surpass USD 118 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 6.2% CAGR

According to Future Market Insights, the global automotive pump market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 64.57 billion in 2023 and grow to USD 118 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

This growth is driven by the increasing global vehicle usage and the adoption of advanced technologies aimed at producing fuel-efficient vehicles that comply with volatile organic compound (VOC) emission regulations.

Automakers and manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development and the production of automotive components. There is a growing trend of integrating smart technologies such as automatic transmission, gasoline direct injection, and gasoline turbochargers, all of which depend on automotive pumps for optimal performance. This trend is expected to create significant growth opportunities within the automotive pump market.

Increased disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies, have boosted individual purchasing power, leading automakers to focus more on mid-sized and compact cars. The integration of premium features like smooth gear shifting, power steering, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and enhanced cabin comfort systems in these vehicles is opening new avenues for market expansion.

The rising demand for high-performance vehicles that are both fuel-efficient and lightweight is driving innovation in the automotive pump industry. These pumps are crucial for enhancing vehicle energy efficiency. The adoption of variable displacement oil pumps, which ensure optimal oil circulation throughout the engine while efficiently dissipating heat, is expected to contribute to the industry’s overall growth.

Key Takeaways

Europe automotive pump market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, OEM is projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By technology, electric pump segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period.

“The incorporation of smart technologies like automatic transmission, gasoline direct injection, and gasoline turbochargers is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period,” – comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive pump market is highly competitive, with several key industry players investing heavily in the production of these services.

The key industry players are DENSO Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Concentric AB, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, JTEKT Corporation, KSPG AG, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, Pricol Ltd., SHW Group, TI Automotive Ltd, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Some recent developments in the market are:

In January 2022, Aisan Industry Co., Ltd., a manufacturer specializing in engine components, successfully finalized the acquisition of Denso Corporation’s fuel pump module business. This strategic move aimed to enhance Aisan Industry’s powertrain portfolio and capitalize on potential market expansion prospects.

In August 2022, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, an automotive supplier known for its FORVIA brand, unveiled an expansion to its already extensive thermal management portfolio. The company introduced two new additions: the electronic Valve Actuator and the high-performance Media Pump, both designed to enhance coolant circulation capabilities.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive pump market, providing historical data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the automotive pump market, the market is segmented on the basis of pump, sales channel, technology, vehicle type, and region.

Key Segmentations

Pump:

Fuel Supply Pump

Fuel Injection Pump

Transmission Oil Pump

Conventional Engine Oil Pump

Variable Engine Oil Pump

Steering Pump

Coolant Pump

Windshield Washer Pump

Vacuum Pump

Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Technology:

Electric

Mechanical

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheeler

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

