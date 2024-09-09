U.S. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Expected to Reach USD 11.8 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.90%

The United States commercial refrigeration equipment market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90% through 2034. Sales are expected to reach USD 8,049.70 million in 2024 and surpass USD 11,801.44 million by 2034.

This growth is primarily driven by the expansion of the food retail sector, particularly supermarkets and convenience stores, which is boosting the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative, energy-efficient refrigeration solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the food retail industry, ensuring optimal product preservation.

However, the industry’s growth is somewhat tempered by the high initial costs associated with purchasing and installing advanced commercial refrigeration equipment. Although businesses recognize the long-term benefits of energy savings and reduced operational expenses, the substantial upfront investment can be a barrier. To overcome this challenge, companies are exploring various financing options and innovative business models to make these advanced technologies more accessible to a broader range of businesses.

Key Trends Influencing the Sales of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment in the United States

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

A prominent trend driving the adoption of commercial refrigeration equipment in the United States is the heightened focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Businesses are increasingly seeking refrigeration solutions that meet stringent environmental regulations and contribute to reduced energy consumption. The integration of eco-friendly refrigerants, advanced insulation materials, and energy-efficient compressors reflects this trend. Companies are aligning their offerings to cater to the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions.

Rising Demand in eCommerce and Cold Chain Logistics

The growth of eCommerce and the increasing demand for efficient cold chain logistics directly impact the adoption of commercial refrigeration equipment. With more consumers relying on online grocery shopping, there is a heightened requirement for advanced refrigeration solutions. Additionally, the need for temperature-controlled transportation of perishable goods further emphasizes this demand. Companies are aligning their product offerings to cater to the expanding cold chain logistics sector. They are integrating features that ensure the integrity of products during transportation and storage.

Retrofitting and Upgradation Services

Rather than opting for entirely new refrigeration systems, businesses are increasingly turning to retrofitting and upgrading services. This trend is driven by a desire to enhance the efficiency of existing equipment, reduce energy consumption, and meet evolving regulatory requirements. Companies specializing in retrofitting solutions are witnessing increased demand. They now provide cost-effective alternatives for businesses looking to modernize their refrigeration infrastructure without significant capital investment.

Competition Outlook for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment in the United States

Leading companies are leveraging innovation to maintain their industry dominance. Continuous investment in research and development enables the introduction of energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigeration solutions, meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

Collaborations and partnerships between equipment manufacturers and technology providers are on the rise. These strategic alliances aim to integrate smart technologies, data analytics, and IoT capabilities into commercial refrigeration systems, enhancing efficiency and performance.

Companies increasingly adopt a customer-centric approach, offering customized solutions to meet specific requirements. This trend emphasizes flexibility, allowing businesses to choose commercial refrigeration equipment tailored to their unique operational demands.

Sustainability has become a key differentiator. Industry leaders are integrating environmentally friendly practices into their manufacturing processes and product offerings. This aligns with the growing demand for sustainable solutions and reflects a commitment to reducing the overall environmental impact of commercial refrigeration.

Recent Developments by Companies Manufacturing Commercial Refrigeration Equipment in the United States

Carrier Corporation, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation, is a global leader in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions. The company has recently launched a new product line called Carrier Transicold Vector 8611MT, which is a multi-temperature trailer refrigeration unit that can deliver efficient cooling and heating performance for trailers that are divided into multiple compartments.

Dover Corporation recently acquired Kelvion Refrigeration GmbH, a German company that produces commercial refrigeration applications’ heat exchangers, condensers, and evaporators.

Hussmann Corporation, a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, is a leading provider of display cases, refrigeration systems, and merchandising solutions for the food retail industry. The company has recently partnered with Trillium Energy Systems, a Canadian company that specializes in energy management and refrigeration optimization solutions. The partnership will enable Hussmann to offer Trillium’s innovative technologies and services to its customers in North America, which can help them reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global leader in building technologies and solutions, including commercial refrigeration equipment. The company recently introduced a new product called Johnson Controls Metasys 11.0, a building automation system that can integrate and control various devices and systems, such as HVAC, lighting, security, and refrigeration. The product can help customers improve operational efficiency, sustainability, and occupant comfort.

Emerson Electric Co. is a global provider of engineering and technology solutions, including commercial refrigeration equipment. The company has recently announced that it will invest USD100 million in its Sidney, Ohio facility, which is the company’s global headquarters for its air conditioning and refrigeration business. The investment will support the expansion and modernization of the facility, which will create new jobs and enhance the company’s innovation capabilities.

Key Companies Providing Commercial Refrigeration Equipment in the United States

Carrier Corporation

Dover Corporation

Hussmann Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Emerson Electric Co.

United Technologies Corporation

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

True Manufacturing Company

Key Segmentations

By Product Type

Refrigerated Display Cases

Beverage Refrigeration Equipment Drinking Fountain Soda Fountain Beverage Dispensing Equipment Beer Dispensing Equipment

Transportation Refrigeration Systems Shipping Container Systems Trailer Refrigeration Truck Refrigeration Systems

Refrigerator & Freezers Walk-in Refrigerators Reach-in Refrigerators

Ice Machines

Refrigerated Vending Machines

By Application

Food Services Restaurants Convenience Stores

Food Retail

Food and Beverage Production

Logistics and Transportation

Food and Beverage Distribution

By Region

Northeast United States

Midwest United States

West United States

South United States

