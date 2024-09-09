Anaerobic Adhesives Market Trends: Expanding Applications in Automotive Sector

Anaerobic Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

The global anaerobic adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 892.80 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market for anaerobic adhesives is growing due to their increasing use in textiles and clothing. In addition, these adhesives are becoming popular for making eyewear frames and photographic films because they are lightweight, strong, and flexible. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for low-tar cigarettes and the ability of certain products to extend food shelf life. The rise in cigarette use is expected to further boost market growth.

Anaerobic adhesives have a unique curing process. They stay liquid until they are cut off from oxygen and come into contact with metal ions like iron or steel. This process, which also needs the right temperature, makes them solidify into a tough state. These adhesives are perfect for uses like locking threads, sealing threads, and retaining components.

Manufacturers are investing in research to make these adhesives stronger, more durable, and versatile. New versions have better bond strength, cure faster, and resist extreme temperatures and chemicals. These improvements help meet the needs of industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

The demand for these adhesives is high because they are used in many industries. In the automotive sector, they prevent critical parts from loosening due to shocks and vibrations. In electronics, they securely bond circuit boards. In manufacturing, they seal flanges to prevent leaks in pipelines and tanks.

Anaerobic Adhesives Market Report Highlights:

The thread lockers segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2023. Thread lockers are adhesives used to keep screws and bolts from coming loose. They are essential for securing important parts like engine mounts, suspension systems, and brake calipers, even in tough conditions

Based on substrate, the plastic segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 43.8% in 2023. These adhesives work well with many plastics like polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, and ABS. They are often used in the automotive industry to assemble plastic parts inside cars, such as dashboards, door panels, and trim

Based on end use, the automotive segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 22.25% in 2023. These adhesives are used in many car parts to make assembly easier, improve safety, and ensure reliable performance. Thread lockers are applied to important parts like engine mounts, suspension systems, and brake calipers to keep screws and bolts from loosening due to vibrations and heat changes

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 35.95% in 2023. The region is growing quickly, with more factories and infrastructure projects. China and India, major producers of cars and electronics, are driving the demand for anaerobic adhesives.

Anaerobic Adhesives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anaerobic adhesives market report based on product, substrate, end use, and region:

Anaerobic Adhesives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Threadlockers Thread Sealants Retaining Compound Gasket Sealant Other Products

Anaerobic Adhesives Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Metals Plastics Other Substrates

Anaerobic Adhesives End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million,2018 – 2030) Automotive Electrical & Electronics General Industries Construction Aerospace Other End-uses

Anaerobic Adhesives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



List of Key Players in the Anaerobic Adhesives Market Include

Parson Adhesives, Inc.

3M

Permabond LLC

ITW LLC & Co. KG

WEICON GmbH & Co. KG

Loxeal S.r.l.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH

Hangzhou Fenloc Bondtek Co.,Ltd.

ASTRAL ADHESIVES

