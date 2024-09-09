Perimeter Security Market Dynamics Will Help To Understand Customer Needs And Preferences

Perimeter Security Industry Overview

The global perimeter security market size was valued at USD 64.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing threat of terrorism and cross-border intrusions has forced governments to impose stringent standards pertaining to the safety of nations, resulting in market growth. A rise in the development of smart cities and infrastructure is the key factor driving the market.

Government support for implementing different security systems at critical locations is on the rise. Technological advancements in the field of automation have resulted in the rapid adoption of the latest techniques, such as video analytics and aerial drones to provide better results. With the growing safety concerns among the general population, the manufacturers have come up with a new multilayered perimeter protection solutions. Some of the technologies that are gaining popularity are electronic fencing with sensors and infrared and integrated fiber-optic intrusion detection systems. Perimeter security systems find applications particularly at national borders, military & defense sectors, government offices, commercial domains, banks, correctional sites, and other huge industrial plants in various segments.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Perimeter Security Market

In the recent years the world has witnessed a tremendous rise in illegal activities, breaches of security systems, planned crimes, and terrorism activities and this has led to increased awareness among citizens as well as industries and governments. As a result, various security systems are deployed at different locations in an attempt to strengthen security. However, the increasing cost of implementing these systems is estimated to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, improving the reliability of the systems is another challenge for all manufacturers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic Security Industry Research Reports.

The global physical security market size was valued at USD 127.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

size was valued at USD 127.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. The global industrial barrier systems market size was estimated at USD 2.16 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Perimeter Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global perimeter security market based on system, service, end use, and region:

Perimeter Security System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Access Control Systems

Alarms & Notification Systems

Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Barrier Systems Active Barriers Passive Barriers

Others

Perimeter Security Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

System Integration & Consulting

Risk Assessment & Analysis

Managed Services

Maintenance & Support

Perimeter Security End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

Perimeter Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe France Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Order a free sample PDF of the Perimeter Security Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies profiled:

Axis Communications AB

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

Optex, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Puretech Systems

Senstar Corporation

Delta Scientific Corporation

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Cias Elettronica Srl

Recent Developments