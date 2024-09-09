Perimeter Security Market Dynamics Will Help To Understand Customer Needs And Preferences

Perimeter Security Industry Overview

 

The global perimeter security market size was valued at USD 64.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing threat of terrorism and cross-border intrusions has forced governments to impose stringent standards pertaining to the safety of nations, resulting in market growth. A rise in the development of smart cities and infrastructure is the key factor driving the market.

 

Government support for implementing different security systems at critical locations is on the rise. Technological advancements in the field of automation have resulted in the rapid adoption of the latest techniques, such as video analytics and aerial drones to provide better results. With the growing safety concerns among the general population, the manufacturers have come up with a new multilayered perimeter protection solutions. Some of the technologies that are gaining popularity are electronic fencing with sensors and infrared and integrated fiber-optic intrusion detection systems. Perimeter security systems find applications particularly at national borders, military & defense sectors, government offices, commercial domains, banks, correctional sites, and other huge industrial plants in various segments.

 

In the recent years the world has witnessed a tremendous rise in illegal activities, breaches of security systems, planned crimes, and terrorism activities and this has led to increased awareness among citizens as well as industries and governments. As a result, various security systems are deployed at different locations in an attempt to strengthen security. However, the increasing cost of implementing these systems is estimated to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, improving the reliability of the systems is another challenge for all manufacturers.

 

Perimeter Security Market Segmentation

 

Grand View Research has segmented the global perimeter security market based on system, service, end use, and region:

 

Perimeter Security System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

  • Access Control Systems
  • Alarms & Notification Systems
  • Intrusion Detection Systems
  • Video Surveillance Systems
  • Barrier Systems
    • Active Barriers
    • Passive Barriers
  • Others

 

Perimeter Security Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

  • System Integration & Consulting
  • Risk Assessment & Analysis
  • Managed Services
  • Maintenance & Support

 

Perimeter Security End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

  • Commercial
  • Government
  • Industrial
  • Military & Defense
  • Transportation
  • Others

 

Perimeter Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • K.
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Key Companies profiled:

  • Axis Communications AB
  • Barrier1 Systems, Inc.
  • Optex, Inc.
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Tyco International Ltd.
  • Puretech Systems
  • Senstar Corporation
  • Delta Scientific Corporation
  • RBtec Perimeter Security Systems
  • Cias Elettronica Srl

 

Recent Developments

  • In December 2021, Axis Communication AB released an open-source project for video authentication to ensure the integrity of surveillance videos. As its own version of open-source authentication software, the company has developed signed video that adds a cryptographic checksum to the video, which is then signed by the Axis device ID, proving that the video was created within a specific Axis camera.
  • In November 2021, Bosch Building Technologies acquired Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., a U.K.-based system integrator of security and fire alarm technology company.

