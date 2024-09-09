Automotive Ethernet Market Trends: Revolutionizing In-Vehicle Networking Technologies

The global automotive ethernet market size is expected to reach USD 7.04 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Automotive ethernet can be defined as a communication technology used in vehicles for enabling high-speed, reliable data transfer between various electronic components and systems. The increasing adoption of automotive ethernet technology in vehicles is due to several advantages it offers, such as reliability, scalability, high bandwidth, cost efficiency, integration with IP-based systems, and support for time-sensitive networking.

There is an increasing transition in the automotive industry toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs), wherein the SDV’s features and functionality are controlled and updated through software in combination with hardware rather than only hardware. Thus, automotive ethernet plays a crucial role in this transition as it can provide high-speed, reliable communication required for feature enhancements and software updates in real-time. The shift towards Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) is revolutionizing the automotive industry, emphasizing the need for strong and flexible communication networks, which in turn drives market growth.

The ethernet has extensive bandwidth capabilities, which the automakers are utilizing in developing more scalable and flexible vehicle architectures and enabling over-the-air updates and the integration of advanced features such as autonomous driving systems and enhanced infotainment solutions.

As 5G and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technologies become more prevalent, automotive Ethernet is expected to play a crucial role in enabling real-time data exchange. This advancement enhances safety, optimizes traffic management, and supports various connected car services. V2X allows vehicles to communicate with each other, as well as with infrastructure, pedestrians, and networks, further improving safety and traffic flow. Automotive Ethernet offers the required bandwidth and reliability for these real-time communications, making it an essential technology for V2X systems and driving market growth.

In terms of component, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a 40.85% share of global revenue. The hardware segment includes components such as ethernet switches, connectors, cables, and ICs. These components are essential for managing and facilitating data flow efficiently within vehicles.

Based on bandwidth, the 100 Mbps segment dominated the market in 2023 with the highest revenue share. The 100 Mbps bandwidth segment, defined by the 100BASE-T1 automotive ethernet standard, is witnessing notable growth in the market due to its balance of cost, complexity, and performance. The 100 Mbps standard is ideal for basic control functions and less demanding data transmission needs, such as simple sensor data, infotainment system communication, and networked control modules.

In terms of vehicle, the passenger cars segment dominated the market in 2023 in terms of revenue share. Increasing demand for advanced connectivity and infotainment features in consumer vehicles is the major driving factor behind the segment’s growth. As passenger cars become more connected, automakers are integrating ethernet to support high-speed data transfer for applications such as ADAS, high-definition infotainment systems, and real-time diagnostics.

In terms of application, the ADAS segment dominated the market in 2023, capturing the largest revenue share. The growing emphasis on safety and automation has driven the demand for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles. As automotive manufacturers integrate several ADAS systems, the need for high-bandwidth and low-latency communication networks becomes paramount. Automotive Ethernet, with its ability to support high-speed data transmission, is becoming the preferred choice for connecting various sensors and cameras that are essential for these systems.

Automotive Ethernet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive ethernet market based on component, bandwidth, vehicle, application, and region:

Automotive Ethernet Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Hardware Software Services

Automotive Ethernet Bandwidth Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) 10 Mbps 100 Mbps 1 Gbps 2.5/5/10 Gbps

Automotive Ethernet Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Ethernet Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) ADAS Infotainment Powertrain Chassis Others

Automotive Ethernet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



UAE



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



South Africa



List of Key Players in the Automotive Ethernet Market

Broadcom Inc.

Marvell

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Infineon Technologies AG

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Intrepid Control Systems

