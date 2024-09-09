Drip Irrigation Market Trends: Advancements in Technology and Sustainability Practices

Drip Irrigation Market Growth & Trends

The global drip irrigation market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.59 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is growing because more farmers are using eco-friendly methods to deal with water shortages. In addition, there’s a need to produce more food to meet the increasing demand, which is also boosting market growth.

Drip irrigation is a type of micro-irrigation that efficiently delivers water and nutrients directly to plant roots. This method ensures plants get the right amount of water and nutrients exactly when needed, leading to better growth. It also distributes water evenly and minimizes nutrient loss, using much less water than traditional methods. The cost savings over time make drip irrigation popular.

The report “Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Valves, Pumps, Filters), By Method (Surface, Subsurface), By Crop (Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly

Governments worldwide support drip irrigation through subsidies and policies to boost agricultural productivity and save water. In India, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) helps farmers by providing financial aid for drip irrigation systems, promoting water conservation, and reducing dependence on older irrigation techniques.

Recent improvements in drip irrigation have made it more efficient. Precision irrigation uses sensors and automation to give plants the exact amount of water and nutrients they need, saving water and helping crops grow better. Combining this with fertigation, which mixes fertilizers into the water, ensures even nutrient distribution, reduces waste, and supports environmental sustainability.

Drip Irrigation Market Report Highlights:

Based on method, the surface segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 60.91% in 2023. The growth of surface drip irrigation systems is due to their lower initial costs and ease of use. These systems are easier to install and maintain than subsurface ones, making them suitable for small-scale and resource-limited farmers

Based on component, the drip tubing/drip lines segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 33.36% in 2023. This is because drip lines, which have built-in emitters, deliver water directly to plant roots. Tubing helps distribute water from the source to the entire system, making it essential for large agricultural fields

Based on crop, the field crop segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 42.40% in 2023, and the fruit & nuts segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 12.7% in 2023. In Asia Pacific, rapid population growth and urbanization have worsened water scarcity, making efficient water management solutions like drip irrigation crucial. According to the OECD/FAO agricultural outlook for 2023-2032, Asia Pacific is the world’s largest producer of agricultural crops

Order your free sample copy of “Drip Irrigation Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research



Drip Irrigation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global drip irrigation market report based on component, method, crop, and region:

Drip Irrigation Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Drip Tubing/Drip Lines Emitters/Drippers Valves Pumps Filters Others

Drip Irrigation Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Surface Subsurface

Drip Irrigation Crop Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Field Crops Fruits and Nuts Vegetable Crops Others

Drip Irrigation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Australia Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



List of Key Players in the Drip Irrigation Market Include

NETAFIM

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Rivulis

Rain Bird Corporation

HUNTER INDUSTRIES INC.

T-L Irrigation

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Antelco

AZUD

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone:-1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com