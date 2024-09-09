360-degree Camera Market: Innovations Driving the Industry Forward By 2030

The global 360-degree camera market size is expected to reach USD 8.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The escalating frequency of security breaches and threats across public, commercial, and residential spaces is driving a surge in demand for 360-degree cameras. These cameras, integrated with advanced technologies, enhance surveillance capabilities and improve efficiency in monitoring large, open areas such as warehouses, parking lots, and retail locations. This trend is expected to fuel significant market expansion.

The automotive industry is rapidly adopting 360-degree cameras to enhance safety and convenience. These cameras offer a complete view of vehicles, reducing blind spots and aiding parking. Integration with ADAS and autonomous driving further drives demand. Beyond automotive, 360-degree cameras integrated with drones are revolutionizing agriculture, construction, and environmental monitoring industries. By capturing comprehensive visual data, these systems enable detailed analysis and decision-making.

The demand for high-resolution 360-degree cameras is increasing due to their ability to capture clear, detailed visuals. These cameras are used in various applications, including virtual tours, gaming, and social media. Improved image quality enhances user experiences and drives adoption. Players like GoPro, Insta360, and Samsung Electronics dominate the market. Driven by rapid technological advancements, manufacturers are continuously improving image quality, offering models capable of capturing up to 16K resolution. This innovation is fueling adoption

360-degree Camera Market Report Highlights:

Based on connectivity, the wireless segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 51.02%, owing to the convenience, flexibility, and mobility of wireless connectivity

Ultrahigh-definition held the largest market share of 64.85% in 2023. This is due to security needs and technological advancements crucial for infrastructure facilities, military organizations, and government agencies

Media & entertainment application segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 31.82% in 2023 due to social media popularity and smartphone integration

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 25% in 2023 due to consumer tech adoption, VR/AR popularity, and security needs. The U.S. is expected dominate the North America market

List of Key Players in the 360-degree Camera Market

360fly

Digital Domain Productions

GoPro

Insta360 (Arashi Vision Inc.)

Kodak

LG Electronics

Nikon Corporation

PANONO (Professional 360GmbH)

Ricoh

Samsung Electronics

Xiaomi

YI Camera Technology

