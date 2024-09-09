Digital Workplace Market Insights, Enhancing Collaboration And Productivity

Digital Workplace Industry Overview

The global digital workplace market size was valued at USD 27.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2022 to 2030. The current growth can be attributed to the increased digitalization, increasing demand for desktop-as-a-service, and growing demand for employees for greater flexibility in terms of work-life balance. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have shifted to remote working and transformed their technologies to create a digital workplace to ensure business continuity.

The pandemic has necessitated the widespread use of video and web conferencing, which has led to the development of new methods of communication and facilitating team bonding and collaboration. Furthermore, due to the ease with which pandemics can spread, several organizations have made long-term investments in workplace transformation for the hybrid work model, necessitating the use of cloud-based solutions to enable remote working with secure access.

The digital workplace provides several benefits with the increasing digital technology of smart assets to help employees work efficiently without compromising the ongoing operations. For instance, in August 2021, HCL Technologies, a provider of IT services and consulting, signed a contract with Munich Re, a German-based insurance company, to provide a next-generation digital workplace for Munich Re’s 16,000 employees across 40 countries.

Through a global and local strategy, HCL would support Munich Re’s global workforce in several languages, including Spanish, German, and Mandarin. Further, to improve efficiency and employee user experience, HCL would also implement a personalized service desk solution, as well as leverage the power of automation and self-service. These technological advancements have created new opportunities for key companies to expand their workforce management portfolio.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility by organizations contribute to market growth. It increases flexibility and mobility while decreasing time spent on hardware and software licensing and device management for business-owned devices. It alters the nature of workplaces and processes, aided by organizational restructuring, and reduces the operational expenditure of businesses.

Furthermore, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Virtual Reality (VR), workplaces are expected to implement more cloud-based and flexibility-enhancing accessibility solutions. These advantages and advancements will drive the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

With the recent focus on digital workplaces and remote working, AI and automation technological proliferation is playing a vital role in automating manual processes and creating new opportunities for organizations in improving productivity and streamlining the process. For instance, in May 2022, Wipro, an Information Technology (IT), consulting, and business services company, announced a partnership with Scania, a transport solutions provider, to provide support, increased automation, and enhanced customer experience for Scania employees through Wipro’s Live Workspace.

This partnership would help Scania to drive towards sustainable transport solutions and digital workplace experience while leveraging the unique capabilities of Wipro’s ecosystem. As a result, there are numerous opportunities for service providers to innovate their offerings by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, which is propelling the industry growth.

The advancement in mobile technologies, changing workforce demographics, and the rising trend of connected workplaces are the driving forces of the digital workplace transformation services industry. Several future workspaces are increasingly adopting cloud services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Backend as a Service (BaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) to support their business needs and get the work done smoothly.

Furthermore, using cloud services, organizations can provide instant access to business-critical data and enterprise applications on a variety of devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops, while maintaining security restraints. These factors are expected to provide growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global digital workplace market over the forecast period.

Digital Workplace Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital workplace market based on component, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Digital Workplace Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Solution

Services

Digital Workplace Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Digital Workplace End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Government

Others (Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, and Energies & Utilities, among others)

Digital Workplace Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

South America Brazil

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

IBM

Accenture plc

Atos SE

Trianz

Capgemini

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Mphasis

Recent Developments