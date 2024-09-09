Ocular Drug Delivery System Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 31,410.2 Million. by 2033 at a 6.9% of CAGR

The ocular drug delivery system market is on track to surpass USD 16,159.9 million in 2023, driven by an increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and a growing emphasis on advanced treatment solutions. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to experience robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033.

By 2033, the market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 31,410.2 million. Particulate drug delivery systems are anticipated to lead demand, expected to account for over 70% of the global market in 2023. This surge in market size reflects the ongoing advancements and heightened focus on effective ocular treatments.

To overcome the ocular drug delivery barriers and improve ocular bioavailability, various conventional and novel drug delivery systems have been developed such as ointments, emulsions, suspensions, aqueous gels, Nano micelles, liposomes, and in situ thermosensitive gels for the earlier mentioned ocular diseases.

Glaucoma is the second-leading cause of blindness worldwide, accounting for up to 8% of total blindness. In India, glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness with at least 12 million people affected and nearly 1.2 million people blind from the disease. More than 90 percent of glaucoma cases remain undiagnosed in the community.

Thus the high incidence of ophthalmic diseases, resulting in the rise significant patient population, is driving the global ocular drug delivery systems market.

The ocular drug has to pass the water-fat-water membranous structure of the cornea and this changing environment presents a significant barrier. That is why, for almost four decades, researchers have been involved in developing intraocular sustained-release drug delivery platforms.

Owing to the rigorous research studies, approvals for new ocular drug delivery techniques are currently recorded globally. This has helped the market to gain momentum over the last few years.

Key Takeaways from Global Ocular Drug Delivery System Industry Study

Increasing focus on pharmaceutical innovation and research on drug delivery technologies is driving a transition towards particulate drug delivery systems, which will account for over 68% of the market in 2021.

Ophthalmic solution for ocular drug delivery systems is expected to account for 60% of the global market share by 2031.

Among distribution channels, hospital pharmacies accounted for 40% of the market share in 2031. The soaring influx of patients for treatment and the availability of intensive care support has propelled the demand in the segment.

North America holds the maximum share, owing to the presence of Tier 1 players, high per-capita healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region.

The U.S. holds a more than 44% share in the global ocular drug delivery systems market.

The U.K. and Germany are leading markets in Europe, accounting for more than 41% of the Europe market in 2021.

South Korea is the fastest-growing market in East Asia, exhibiting a 10.3% CAGR through 2031.

“Increasing prevalence of eye infections, innovation in drug delivery technologies, and rising clinical trials are creating lucrative growth opportunities for ocular drug delivery system sales,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Increase in Funding for Research Activities Offers Growth Opportunities

Leading manufacturers in the Global Ocular Drug Delivery System Industry are strengthening their market position through collaboration with various other organizations. Governments in developed and developing countries are actively taking initiatives to encourage research of pharmaceutical products.

For instance, In April 2017, Santen Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic investment in Regenerative Patch Technologies LLC, a U.S.-based company engaged in the development of ophthalmic therapies.

Pharmaceutical giants are expected to benefit from the globalization of labor forces, that is, the employment of skilled local labor at cheaper rates to derive larger cost savings. Furthermore, this will create room for research and development (R&D) investments.

As per data from EFPIA and PhRMA, annual pharmaceutical (R&D) expenditures increased at 2.5% p.a. in Europe as compared to 3.3% p.a. in the U.S. over the latest measurable period 2016-2020. This will also create opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Who is Winning?

The global market is set to expand due to the rising prevalence of eye infections. Leading players within this space are expected to focus on research and development to offer an early and precise diagnosis of ailment, besides offering effective patient care.

Some of the leading players in the Global Ocular Drug Delivery System Industry include but are not limited to Allergan Plc., Graybug Vision Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Alimera Sciences, pSivida, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., Envisia Therapeutics, Eyegate Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Vision Ophthalmology Group GmbH, Clearside Biomedical, URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global ocular drug delivery systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights into the ocular drug delivery systems treatment based on the key indication in detail, covering every aspect of the market such as technology, dosage form, and distribution channel across seven major regions.

Ocular Drug Delivery Systems Market by Category

By Technology:

Implantable

Particulate

Nanoparticle

By Dosage Form:

Ophthalmic Solution

Ophthalmic Suspension

Ophthalmic Emulsion

Ophthalmic Gels

Ophthalmic Ointments

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

