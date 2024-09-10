MENA Syringes and Cannulas Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach USD 2,824.7 Million by 2034

The region is set to witness substantial growth in the MENA syringes and cannulas market, with sales projected to surge from an estimated USD 1,592.2 million in 2024 to USD 2,824.7 million by 2034. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period, underscoring the increasing demand for essential healthcare devices across the region.

In 2023, syringes alone generated revenue of USD 1,108.1 million, showcasing their crucial role in medical treatments. The market is expected to experience year-over-year growth of 5.9% in 2024, demonstrating the continued reliance on syringes and cannulas for various medical procedures. Syringes are anticipated to dominate the MENA market, commanding over 73.7% of the market share, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer, which require regular injections.

The adoption of injectable drugs for a wide range of medical conditions is also contributing to the expansion of the syringes segment. Several factors are fueling the growth of the MENA syringes and cannulas market, including rapid urbanization, increased healthcare spending, and the growing adoption of advanced devices with enhanced safety features. These developments are critical in addressing the region’s healthcare challenges and improving patient outcomes.

“We are witnessing a significant shift in the healthcare landscape in MENA, with a marked increase in the demand for syringes and cannulas,” said a FMI. “The growth is driven by various factors, including the rising incidence of chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, and advancements in medical technology. We are committed to meeting this demand and contributing to the region’s health and wellbeing.”

Key Takeaways: Syringes & Cannula Market in MENA

The MENA syringes & cannula market is projected to grow steadily, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales are expected to increase from USD 1.59 billion in 2024 to USD 2.82 billion by 2034.

The market experienced a CAGR of 4.7% during the historical period (2019-2023).

Sales increased from USD 1.18 billion in 2019 to USD 1.50 billion in 2023.

Saudi Arabia Holds the largest market share (15.8%) and is expected to maintain its position.

Turkey Also holds a significant market share (12.4%) and is projected to grow at a steady pace.

UAE, Egypt, Morocco, Qatar, and Kuwait: These countries are expected to experience strong growth rates during the forecast period.

Rising Interest in Market Trends: Our Detailed Report Provides Essential Insights!

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the syringes and cannula market are focusing on expanding their geographical reach by enhancing their direct sales channels and distributor networks. They are also pursuing strategic collaborations to launch new products.

Recent Developments in the MENA Syringes and Cannula Market:

In November 2021, Diabeloop SA, a leader in therapeutic AI, partnered with Terumo Corporation to develop Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) solutions for Japan and Europe, with plans to extend their offerings to the MENA region.

In the same month, Becton Dickinson & Company increased their manufacturing capacity in Spain to bolster their presence in Europe and strengthen their distribution network in the MENA region.

Key Players:

Ambu A/S

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Schott Kaisha Private Limited

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Abu Dhabi National Industrial Projects Company

Middle East Medical

Medtronic Plc.

The 3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Limited

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Key Segments of Syringes and Cannula Industry

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into syringes (disposable hypodermic syringes, auto disposable syringes, safety syringes, prefilled syringes, insulin syringes), and cannula (neonatal cannula, straight cannula, winged cannula, cannula with wings & port, cannula with integrated stop cock, nasal cannula)

By Usage:

In terms of usage, the industry is segregated into reusable and disposable.

By Distribution Channel:

The industry is classified distribution channel as institutional sales (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, office-based clinics, skilled nursing facilities & long term care centres, diagnostic laboratories and academic and research institutions), retail sales (retail pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores {hypermarket/supermarket}, online sales)

By Region:

Key countries of MENA, including Algeria, Iran, Israel, Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, and Rest of MENA have been covered in the report.

