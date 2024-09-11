Rubber Process Oil Market: Applications in Automotive and Beyond

The global rubber process oil market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The worldwide demand for rubber is increasing due to its potential role in the manufacturing of various products, including tires, footwear, and industrial goods.

Rubber process oils are essential additives used in the production of rubber compounds. These oils are derived from petroleum and are integrated into the manufacturing process to enhance the properties of the final product. They act as plasticizers, making the rubber softer and more pliable, which is crucial during the mixing and molding stages. Depending on their formulation, these products can be categorized into three main types: paraffinic, naphthenic, and aromatic, each offering distinct properties suited for different applications.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Rubber Process Oil Market

The expanding automotive industry, particularly in developing economies, drives the need for tires and other components, consequently boosting the demand for the product. In addition, the rapid growth of the construction and industrial sectors, which rely heavily on rubber products, further propels market demand.

The rising demand for consumer goods such as footwear, sports equipment, and household items driving market growth trajectories. Moreover, the increasing use of rubber in medical devices and healthcare products, spurred by advancements in medical technology and the growing healthcare industry, is contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, the trend towards lightweight and high-performance materials in various industries, including aerospace and electronics, is fostering the demand for specialized compounds, thereby boosting the need for these oils.

Rubber Process Oil Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the aromatic segment dominated with a revenue share of approximately 37.91% in 2023, due to its superior compatibility with a wide range of rubber polymers, particularly in tire manufacturing, where it enhances grip and durability

Based on application, the type segment dominated with a revenue share of 22.25% in 2023, due to their critical role in enhancing the performance, durability, and safety of tires

Asia Pacific dominated with a revenue share of 45.10% in 2023, due to its rapidly growing automotive and industrial sectors. Asian Countries such as China and India have become major manufacturing hubs, driving the demand for tires, industrial products, and consumer goods.

In February 2024, Nordmann announced an expansion of its distribution agreement with Ergon International, the world’s largest manufacturer of naphthenic processes and base oils

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Alcohol, Enzymes, Organic Acid), By Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Plastic & Fibers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Fungi, Plant-based), By Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits), By Region (North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

List of Key Players in the Rubber Process Oil Market

Adinath Chemicals

Shell Plc

Chevron USA .Inc

Sunoco Lubricants

Shreeya International FZE

H& R GROUP

Panorama global trade Sdn Bhd

Norman Process Oils Malaysia Plant Sdn Bhd

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database