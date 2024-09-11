Decentralized Identity Market: Transforming Digital Identity Management

Decentralized Identity Industry Overview

The global decentralized identity market size was estimated at USD 647.80 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90.3% from 2023 to 2030. Privacy and security concerns have become increasingly prominent in today’s digital landscape. With traditional centralized identity systems, individuals have limited control over their data, which raises concerns about data breaches and unauthorized access. Decentralized identity (ID) solutions offer a more secure and privacy-centric approach by enabling individuals to own and control their digital identities.

The rise of blockchain technology has paved the way for decentralized identity solutions. Blockchain provides a transparent and immutable ledger that can securely store and verify identity information. This eliminates the requirement for intermediaries and creates a trustless environment where identity verification can be done directly between parties, reducing costs and improving efficiency. Moreover, increasing demand for frictionless and seamless user experiences is accentuating the acceptance of decentralized ID worldwide.

Traditional identity verification processes can be cumbersome, involving multiple usernames, passwords, and authentication methods. Decentralized identity solutions offer a single, portable digital identity that can be easily verified across different platforms and services, simplifying the user experience. Furthermore, regulatory requirements and compliance standards are expected to push organizations to adopt decentralized identity solutions. Regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe require businesses to handle personal data responsibly and provide individuals with greater control over their data. Decentralized identity solutions align with these regulations by giving individuals ownership and control over their personal information.

Increasing digitalization of various industries, such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, is fueling demand for decentralized identity. These sectors require robust identity verification processes to ensure secure transactions and protect sensitive data. Decentralized identity solutions offer a reliable and tamper-proof method of identity verification. As a result, it mitigates risks associated with identity theft and fraud.

However, the challenge of widespread adoption and interoperability is restraining market growth. While decentralized identity solutions offer numerous benefits, transitioning from traditional identity systems to decentralized models can be complex and require a significant shift in infrastructure and user behavior. In addition, different decentralized identity platforms may also use different standards and protocols, leading to interoperability issues between systems. To overcome this restraint, industry collaboration and the development of open standards are essential. Stakeholders, including technology providers, industry associations, and regulatory bodies, need to work in unison to establish common frameworks and interoperability standards for decentralized identity.

Decentralized Identity Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global decentralized identity market based on identity type, end-user, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Decentralized Identity Identity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• Biometrics

• Non-biometrics

Decentralized Identity End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• Individual

• Enterprises

Decentralized Identity Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Decentralized Identity Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Telecom & IT

• Retail & E-commerce

• Transport & Logistics

• Real Estate

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Hospitality

• Others

Decentralized Identity Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Accenture plc

• Wipro Limited

• SecureKey Technologies Inc.

• Persistent Systems Limited

• Avast Software s.r.o.

• Civic Technologies, Inc.

• R3

• Validated ID, SL

• Dragonchain

• Nuggets

• 1Kosmos Inc.