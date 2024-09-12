Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2030: Understanding Consumer Preferences

The global vehicle roadside assistance market size is expected to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Vehicle roadside assistance has become an essential service for drivers, providing emergency support for unexpected issues like flat tires, battery problems, and lockouts. With increasing vehicle ownership and traffic congestion, the demand for roadside assistance has surged. Factors like heightened awareness of road safety and expanded service offerings, including subscription models, have further fueled market growth.

Advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, telematics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are driving the market forward. AI optimizes vehicle dispatching, ensuring quick responses. Telematics enables real-time data transmission, allowing for faster diagnoses and more efficient service. In addition, mobile apps offer users convenient platforms to request help, track service progress, and communicate with providers. These apps enhance user satisfaction through features like in-app chat, real-time tracking, and digital payments.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size, 2024 - 2030

The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles presents new opportunities and challenges for roadside assistance providers. EVs require specialized training and tools for battery issues and charging support. Autonomous vehicles necessitate new protocols for handling advanced technology and software-related problems. The growing demand for battery assistance services due to the increasing number of EVs drives market growth. Despite these advancements, challenges such as varying service quality and cybersecurity concerns could hinder market growth. As vehicles become more interconnected, they are vulnerable to cyber threats. Ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is crucial but can be costly and complex.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Report Highlights:

  • Based on service, the towing segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 32.84%. Rising vehicle numbers, breakdowns, and accidents increase the demand for towing services. This is fueled by urban congestion and long-distance travel
  • Auto manufacturer providers held the largest market share in 2023. Many manufacturers integrate roadside assistance into their vehicles, driving segment growth. This offers seamless help for owners. Companies like Ford, Tesla, Nissan, and Chevrolet assist
  • Passenger cars in vehicle type dominated the market in 2023. Rising sales of electric and ICE-powered cars (SUVs, sedans, luxury cars) drive segment growth
  • North America dominated the global market in 2023. Telematics, connected cars, and insurance integration are driving this growth. The U.S. market is growing significantly due to high vehicle ownership and fast, reliable service demand

List of Key Players in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market

  • GEICO
  • Viking Assistance Group AS
  • ARC Europe
  • Allstate Insurance Company
  • Agero, Inc.
  • Prime Assistance Inc.
  • SOS International A/S
  • Allianz Partners
  • American Automobile Association
  • Best Roadside Service
  • Access Roadside Assistance
  • National General Motor Club
  • Liberty Mutual Insurance
  • Chevrolet
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Nissan Motor Corporation.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

