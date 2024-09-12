Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya : Discover Kenya’s Best Wildlife Safaris

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2024-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ — Explore Kenya’s wildlife with Cruzeiro Safaris. Book from 17 exclusive Kenya road safari packages, including Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Samburu, and more. Discover luxury and adventure today.

Are you ready to embark on the ultimate African adventure? Kenya’s stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage make it the perfect destination for an unforgettable safari. At Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya, we offer 17 carefully curated road safari packages that cater to all types of travelers—whether you’re seeking a thrilling wildlife encounter or a luxurious getaway.

Our road safaris take you deep into Kenya’s most iconic national parks, giving you a chance to experience the best of the Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Samburu, and more. Explore our top safari packages below and get ready to witness Africa’s Big Five and breathtaking scenery in style.

Top Safari Packages by Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya:

  1. 5 Days Maasai Mara and Lake Nakuru Safari This 5-day adventure takes you to two of Kenya’s most famous parks—Maasai Mara and Lake Nakuru. Witness the Great Migration and explore the flamingo-covered shores of Lake Nakuru. It’s the perfect safari for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers alike.
  2. 6 Days Amboseli, Lake Nakuru, and Maasai Mara Safari – Start your journey with spectacular views of Mount Kilimanjaro in Amboseli, then head to Lake Nakuru for bird-watching, and finish with thrilling game drives in the Maasai Mara.
  3. 8 Days Samburu, Aberdares, Lake Nakuru, and Maasai Mara Safari Experience the unique wildlife of Samburu, the lush landscapes of Aberdares, and the vibrant wildlife of Lake Nakuru and Maasai Mara in this week-long safari adventure.
  4. 8 Days Amboseli, Tsavo, and Maasai Mara Safari – And also 3 Days tsavo east and Salt Lick – Explore three of Kenya’s top wildlife destinations. From Amboseli’s elephant herds to the vast wilderness of Tsavo and the Big Five in Maasai Mara, this safari offers a comprehensive experience of Kenya’s diverse ecosystems.
  5. 9 Days Best of Kenya Safari – Cover all of Kenya’s highlights, including the Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Lake Nakuru, and Samburu. This 9-day safari is the ultimate wildlife experience, offering everything from luxury accommodations to unforgettable game drives.
  6. 10 Days Kenya and Tanzania Safari – For those looking to explore beyond Kenya, this 10-day adventure takes you to the Maasai Mara and Tanzania’s Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater. Experience the best of East Africa’s wildlife in one spectacular journey.
  7. 4 Days Maasai Mara by Road Safari – A shorter safari for those wanting to focus solely on the Maasai Mara. Spend four days exploring Kenya’s most famous wildlife reserve, known for its abundance of lions, elephants, and the Great Migration.
  8. 5 Days Samburu, Lake Nakuru, and Maasai Mara Safari – This safari takes you from the rugged beauty of Samburu to the bird-filled lakes of Nakuru and the rolling plains of the Maasai Mara. Perfect for travelers wanting to experience different landscapes in one trip.
  9. 3 Days Amboseli, Tsavo West, and Tsavo East Safari and Mombasa – Explore the vast wilderness of Tsavo, famous for its red elephants, and the scenic beauty of Amboseli, where you can marvel at views of Mount Kilimanjaro.
  10. 3 Days Amboseli – Combine Amboseli’s majestic elephants with Samburu’s unique wildlife and the unparalleled game viewing of the Maasai Mara in this diverse 7-day safari package.
  11. 9 Days Samburu, Aberdares, Lake Nakuru, and Maasai Mara Safari – Experience the best of Kenya’s wildlife, from the rare species of Samburu to the famous predators of the Maasai Mara. This 8-day safari is ideal for travelers who want to see it all.
  12. 2 Days Amboseli Safari by Road – Spend four days exploring Amboseli National Park, where you’ll have the opportunity to see large elephant herds and take in the stunning views of Mount Kilimanjaro.
  13. 9 Days Kenya Wildlife Safari – This 9-day tour is perfect for those who want to cover all the bases. From Amboseli to Tsavo East and West, you’ll experience the best of Kenya’s wildlife and landscapes.
  14. 8 Days Kenya Safari Adventure – Experience the beauty of Kenya’s diverse wildlife, including Amboseli, Tsavo, and Maasai Mara, in this 8-day adventure. It’s perfect for travelers who want to see Kenya’s top parks in one trip.
  15. 7 Days Lake Naivasha, Lake Nakuru, and Maasai Mara Safari – Explore the serene beauty of Lake Naivasha, witness the flamingos at Lake Nakuru, and finish with game drives in the Maasai Mara. This 7-day safari offers a diverse range of experiences.
  16. 3 Days Maasai Mara Safari by Road – Short on time? This 3-day Maasai Mara safari is perfect for travelers wanting to explore one of the most iconic wildlife destinations in the world without spending too much time on the road.
  17. 4 Days Lake Nakuru, and Maasai Mara Safari – Combine the lush beauty of the birds with the wildlife-rich parks of Lake Nakuru and the Maasai Mara in this 5-day adventure. It’s ideal for those seeking variety in their safari experience.

Why Book with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya?

  • Luxury and Comfort: Travel in style with our carefully selected accommodations, ranging from luxurious lodges to comfortable tented camps.
  • Expert Guides: Our knowledgeable guides will enhance your experience with their insights into Kenya’s wildlife and landscapes.
  • Responsible Travel: Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is dedicated to sustainable tourism, supporting local communities and conservation efforts.
  •  Seamless Booking: Planning your safari is easy with our user-friendly website. Browse our safari packages, pick the one that fits your needs, and book in just a few clicks.

For further information and reservations, contact:
Claudia Kabui
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

