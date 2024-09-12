Patient Engagement Solutions Market: The Impact Of Technology On Patient Care

Patient Engagement Solutions Industry Overview

The global patient engagement solutions market size was valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growing technological developments, adoption of EHR and mhealth solutions, prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive initiatives by key market stakeholders, and consumerism in healthcare are some of the key drivers of this market. As per a 2021 survey by NextGen Healthcare,83% of ambulatory healthcare survey respondents believed that patient engagement solutions played a key role in organizational financial success and patient outcomes. The survey also indicated that COVID-19 pandemic fueled the market growth.

COVID-19 had unprecedented consequences on daily lives and the global economy. A significant burden is formed on healthcare systems across the globe. Providers, payers, and life science companies started looking for solutions to increase patient engagement in various settings, such as remote home monitoring, virtual consultations, and clinical trials. Pandemic and the resulting movement restrictions propelled the need to facilitate virtual communication between customers and their care providers. This led to a surge in demand for patient engagement solutions during 2020. This growth, however, was observed to have dampened during 2021, and the market is anticipated to grow notably at a steady rate over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has encouraged innovations in patient monitoring and cloud computing. For instance, in April 2020, GE Healthcare announced an innovative cloud-based remote-monitoring tool to assist clinicians looking after ventilated COVID-19 patients. A growing number of smartphone users around the globe expedited the adoption of mHealth across the sector, both from providers and consumers. Healthcare apps are rising, and they are easy to download on smartphones. These apps can be connected with wearable devices, and they support the users in overall health management, which, in turn, has augmented the dependability of patients on mHealth apps. Thus, COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to play a substantial role in digital transformation.

• In December 2022, EnlivenHealth, the retail pharmacy solutions division of Omnicell, Inc., introduced the Patient Engagement Network (PEN). This comprehensive solution integrates EnlivenHealth’s national pharmacy network with advanced data insights and digital engagement technologies, aiming to enhance patient health outcomes, boost brand loyalty, and drive revenue growth.

• In March 2022, UST and Well-Beat, an Israeli start-up, collaborated to create a pioneering digital patient engagement SaaS solution. Compatible with existing Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems and connected devices, the solution eliminates the need for changes to clinical workflows or onboarding to a new platform. Administrators gain a blockchain-based patented tool to assess the patient ecosystem, enhancing existing EHR capabilities through a unique set of APIs.

• In March 2020, PatientPoint, an engagement solutions provider, introduced three new digital products— hospital bedside tablet PatientPoint Interact—Hospital, mobile solution PatientPoint Extend, and the adherence-focused infusion suite tablet PatientPoint Infuse. These extend the digital footprint of patient education and engagement, enhancing communication across additional points of care.

• The global computerized physician order entry market size was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth trajectory can be attributed to an escalating demand for precise and efficient data exchange between patients and healthcare entities, including hospitals, laboratories, and clinics.

• The global healthcare cloud computing market size was valued at USD 19.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the geriatric population demands an integrated information system, which acts as a significant contributing factor for the healthcare cloud computing market to grow.

Patient Engagement Solutions Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Web & Cloud-based

• On-premise

Patient Engagement Solutions Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Software & Hardware

o Standalone

o Integrated

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation & Training

o Support & Maintenance

o Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Communication

• Health Tracking & Insights

• Billing & Payments

• Administrative

• Patient Education

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Health & Wellness

• Chronic Disease Management

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Population Health Management

• Outpatient Health Management

• In-patient Health Management

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Payers

• Providers

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

o UAE

• Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

• NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

• McKesson Corporation

• ResMed

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Klara Technologies, Inc.

• CPSI

• Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

• athenahealth, Inc.

• Solutionreach, Inc.

• IBM

• MEDHOST

• Nuance Communications, Inc.