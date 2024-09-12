Woodside Dental, Assonet, MA, Outlines New Dental Comfort

Assonet, MA, 2024-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ — What keeps most people from visiting the dentist?. Fear! Fear of pain, fear of being judged. Approximately 36% of Americans avoid dental visits due to fear of pain, according to the Cleveland Clinic, a nationally respected source for health information.

Woodside Dental Care, located in Assonet, MA, is focused on removing those fears and providing a better dental experience, focusing on connecting with patients and building meaningful, long-lasting relationships. Patient comfort is the top priority, and the practice is continuously incorporating new technologies and techniques to minimize pain and anxiety.

Dental anxiety and fear often stem from previous painful experiences, fear of needles, or general anxiety about dental procedures.

Woodside Dental Care and modern dentistry have made significant strides in reducing pain and discomfort which can help alleviate some of these fears.

Examples of Innovative Techniques:

Strong Topical Anesthetic are utilized. Before Needle Injection pre-emptive measures are taken. To minimize the pain and fear associated with needles, Woodside dentists use a strong topical anesthetic before administering any numbing injections. This approach significantly reduces discomfort and helps alleviate anxiety for patients who may be apprehensive about the procedure.

Better Local Anesthetics. Modern local anesthetics are more effective and act faster, providing better pain control during procedures.

Composite Resins. Newer filling materials bond better to teeth, requiring less removal of healthy tooth structure, which reduces discomfort.

Electric Handpieces. Powerful and quieter, Woodside dentists use electric handpieces that are more powerful and quieter than traditional air-driven handpieces. This technology not only improves the efficiency and effectiveness of dental procedures but also reduces the intimidating noise, creating a more calming environment for patients.

Digital Impressions. No More Goopy Impressions. Woodside dentists have replaced traditional impression methods with digital impressions. This means no more goopy, nasty-tasting, gag-inducing impressions. Digital impressions are quick, accurate, and much more comfortable for patients, enhancing their overall experience.

New Dental Chairs. Woodside Dental is equipped with the latest dental chairs designed for maximum comfort, ensuring that patients can relax during their procedures.

Ceiling-Mounted TVs – To help distract and entertain patients during their visits, Woodside installed TVs on the ceiling. This provides a pleasant diversion and helps make the time spent in the chair feel shorter and more enjoyable.

Warm and Comforting Environment. Woodside is designed to be welcoming and comfortable, with a warm and friendly atmosphere that helps put patients at ease from the moment they walk in.

Woodside Dental Care continuously seeks out and implement new technologies and techniques to ensure that patients receive the highest quality care in the most comfortable setting possible.

About Woodside Dental Care:

Woodside Dental Care’s mission is to not only maintain a healthy smile, but to completely change perceptions of dentistry and challenge the idea that going to the dentist is unpleasant.

Woodside offers high quality care, maximum convenience, and the kind of friendly service you’d expect at a small Mom & Pop store. For information, visit the offices at 36 South Main Street, Assonet, MA, via the web at https://www.woodsidedental.com/ or call (508) 452-6302.