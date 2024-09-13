General Surgeons at ATX Robotic Surgery Revolutionize Care in Central Texas

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Central Texas Surgeons Bring Precision and Innovation to Surgery with Robotic Tools

AUSTIN, TX, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — ATX Robotic Surgery has upgraded health care and medical services in Central Texas with advanced robotic surgical options. Clinics in Austin and Georgetown use hi-tech robotic tools to make surgeries safer and help patients recover faster.

Robotic Surgery

ATX Robotic Surgery uses specialized robotic technology for many surgeries. These robots are operated by surgeons and help make minor cuts for improved accuracy compared to traditional surgery. Robotic surgeries performed with the Da Vinci Surgical System continue to become popular as they are less painful and offer faster recovery with minimal scars.

Care at the Hands of Reliable Surgeons

Dr. Sudeep D. Burman is a skilled general surgeon in Austin, TX, with experience in over 1,500 robotic surgeries. Trained at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Medical City Fort Wort, he is one of the owners of the center.

Dr. Shey Ditto is a co-owner and experienced surgeon at ATX Robotic Surgery in Austin. He has performed nearly 2,000 robotic surgeries and specializes in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery.

Dr. Ronald Buczek II, DO FACOS, is a skilled hand surgeon and a new member of the Austin medical community. He completed his education and training in general and trauma surgery and has specialized in hand surgery, including microsurgery and nerve repair.

Dr. Adriana Castro is a general surgeon with a strong background in biochemistry and medicine. She completed her residency at HonorHealth in Phoenix, where she was chief resident and improved patient care systems. She adds to the expertise of the center by offering skilled and compassionate medical assistance.

All specialists at ATX Robotic Surgery are thoroughly trained to offer surgeries with high precision, such as:

Bariatric surgery

Hernia repair

Hand surgery

Appendix removal

Colon surgery

Gallbladder removal

Intra-abdominal surgery

Small bowel surgery

Every surgical procedure aims at turning complex procedures into hopeful steps toward healing.

Focus on Patient Care

ATX Robotic Surgery cares about its patients. From the first visit to after surgery, they make sure patients understand their treatment. They answer all questions clearly and provide all necessary guidance, helping patients feel informed and comfortable.

Commitment to Innovation

The team at ATX Robotic Surgery stays updated with new advances in surgery. They regularly learn new skills and use the latest methods to provide the best care. This helps ensure that patients receive high-quality treatment.

About ATX Robotic Surgery

ATX Robotic Surgery offers robotic-assisted surgeries in Central Texas, bringing modern medical services closer to people’s homes. The clinic is continually upgrading its technology and methods to improve patient care and surgical results.

Media Contact:

Phone: (512) 436-9986