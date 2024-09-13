Experience Eyewear Innovation as iOFT Becomes Part of FaW TOKYO

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — The International Optical Fair Tokyo (iOFT) takes center stage as an integral part of FaW TOKYO—FASHION WORLD TOKYO, Japan’s largest international fashion trade show with over 1,000 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions and is positioned as a premier event set to be the ultimate business hub for the fashion industry in Japan, happening from October 15th-17th at Tokyo Big Sight.

Organised by RX Japan Ltd., iOFT is set to showcase an impressive array of collections, cutting-edge technologies, and new sourcing partners at Asia’s foremost optical business event. This year’s iOFT is an event for industry insiders and fashion enthusiasts alike, celebrating the future of optics in an inspiring international context.

A highlight of iOFT 2024 is GLOW, a dedicated area featuring selected, highly designed, and sophisticated eyewear from around the globe. This exclusive space provides a unique opportunity to encounter designer eyewear that shines in the global fashion industry. Meet leading designers from around the world, including Japan, and explore an impressive array of stylish eyewear accessories and exclusive luxury glasses. GLOW is where designers’ originality meets a diverse range of buyers, including optical chains, select shops, department stores, and import agents.

iOFT 2024 offers a multitude of specialised zones, each designed to showcase the best in eyewear fashion and innovation. The Fukui Zone highlights Japan Quality from the country’s premier production area, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation. Here, visitors can explore eyewear that exemplifies the artistry and precision of Japanese manufacturing. The International Designers “Tide” presents a collection of stylish and unique eyewear designs from around the globe, setting global trends and offering visitors a chance to discover truly distinctive pieces.

In addition to these, the Japanese Designers Zone, LUXURY Zone, and iOFT Sourcing Fair provide a curated selection of the finest eyewear, ranging from high-end luxury pieces to the most innovative designs. These zones cater to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring that every visitor finds something that captures their interest and meets their business needs.

Don’t miss the 37th edition of iOFT, where the forefront of eyewear fashion will be on display. Be part of this exceptional event and connect with industry leaders, discover groundbreaking products, and experience the incredible power of eyewear fashion.

Dive into the rest of uniquely curated shows: BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO, featuring innovative international brands and designers; MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR, premiering Japanese-made fashion products and textiles; TEXTILE EXPO, showcasing diverse textiles from around the world; FASHION SOURCING EXPO, highlighting global factories with top-level technology trusted by Japanese manufacturers; SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, focusing on sustainable fashion; WELLNESS & SPORTS EXPO, exploring wellness, beauty, and sportswear; and FASHION TECH EXPO, showcasing the latest in fashion technology.

Now part of FaW TOKYO, join iOFT now and be inspired by the future of optics.

###

About FaW TOKYO

FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO – is Japan’s largest international fashion trade show, consisting of eight specialised shows that cover the entire fashion spectrum. The show is a platform for companies to showcase everything from global brands and designers to textile innovations, wellness and sports, sustainable fashion, made-in-Japan excellence, sourcing solutions, eyewear, and the latest in fashion technology. The 2024 October edition will welcome 1,000 exhibitors from 30 countries/regions, and 25,000 visitors from all over the world.

About RX Japan

RX Japan, Japan’s largest exhibition organiser, organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.