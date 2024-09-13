Mintra Partners with PaleBlue to Boost Engagement in Safety-Critical Training through Gamification

London, United Kingdom, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Mintra, a global leader in digital learning and human capital management solutions for the energy, maritime, and safety-critical industries, is proud to announce its partnership with PaleBlue, a pioneer in training and simulation technology. This collaboration enables over 2 million of Mintra’s system users to experience gamification to enhance engagement and reinforce knowledge retention.

The new suite of gamified courses is available on Mintra’s Trainingportal Learning and Competency Management System and for individuals to purchase on Mintra.com. Designed specifically for the oil and gas sector the courses are currently available in English and Norwegian, with maritime-specific versions set to launch by the end of September 2024. Titles cover vital safety-critical topics such as Confined Spaces and Working at Height, as well as Work authorisation/ Work Permit Training.

Gamification has emerged as a powerful tool in the realm of eLearning, particularly in safety-critical industries where knowledge transfer and retention are crucial. PaleBlue’s courses offer a dynamic, immersive learning experience that goes beyond passive consumption of information. The courses merge traditional training modules with game-design elements, such as scoring points, leaderboards, and interactive challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome PaleBlue to our growing portfolio of over 64 training providers,” said Torbjørg Undem, Mintra’s Marketplace Manager. “Their innovative, gamified approach aligns perfectly with our agnostic approach to providing a go-to platform for cutting-edge safety-critical training technologies. These new gamified courses further expand Mintra’s service offering and allow learners to immerse themselves in virtual environments, collaborate with digital co-workers, and address real-world challenges in a controlled, risk-free setting. This method shifts the focus from rote memorisation to active problem-solving, ensuring that learners not only understand safety protocols but can also apply them effectively in real-world scenarios.”

“Mintra is a respected brand in the safety-critical industries, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them in our mission to transform training,” said Felix Gorbatsevich, CEO of PaleBlue. “Our approach, which we call eLearning 3.0, combines the best of traditional eLearning with the interactivity and engagement of gaming. By integrating our courses into Mintra’s platform, we are making this innovative training method accessible to a wider audience, helping organisations to reduce the risk of accidents and ultimately protect lives.”

This partnership is a testament to Mintra’s ongoing commitment to providing the most advanced and effective training solutions to its clients. By incorporating gamification into its Trainingportal platform, Mintra is not only enhancing the learning experience but also ensuring that safety-critical knowledge is retained and applied in the workplace.