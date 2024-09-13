Future Electronics Hosts Seminar on Driving Power Efficiency with Wide Band Gap Technology

Frankfurt, Germany, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, is excited to announce a comprehensive seminar on driving power efficiency through wide band gap (WBG) technology. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 10:00 to 16:00 CET, in Hattersheim, Germany, conveniently located near the Frankfurt Airport.

WBG technology, including silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), is set to revolutionize the power electronics landscape, promising enhanced efficiency and performance. This seminar, held in collaboration with leading suppliers, will explore the market evolution of SiC and GaN solutions and showcase a variety of innovative applications.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in technology deep-dives and witness demonstrations led by industry experts from Future Electronics and its partners (including onsemi, Infineon, and Microchip) in a professional and innovative atmosphere. The seminar aims to provide valuable insights into the future of power electronics and the potential of WBG technology.

The day will include an overview of wide band gap technology by Future Electronics representatives, plus presentations on power factor correction topologies, solar energy conversion and simulation, energy storage and GaN technology, and much more.

Future Electronics is committed to supporting its partners in navigating the dynamic landscape of power efficiency. For more information and to register for the seminar, please visit this link: https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/p1ne26o506kz1o3/

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit : www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###