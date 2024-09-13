Future Electronics Hosts Seminar on Driving Power Efficiency with Wide Band Gap Technology

Posted on 2024-09-13 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Frankfurt, Germany, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, is excited to announce a comprehensive seminar on driving power efficiency through wide band gap (WBG) technology. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 10:00 to 16:00 CET, in Hattersheim, Germany, conveniently located near the Frankfurt Airport.

WBG technology, including silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), is set to revolutionize the power electronics landscape, promising enhanced efficiency and performance. This seminar, held in collaboration with leading suppliers, will explore the market evolution of SiC and GaN solutions and showcase a variety of innovative applications.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in technology deep-dives and witness demonstrations led by industry experts from Future Electronics and its partners (including onsemi, Infineon, and Microchip) in a professional and innovative atmosphere. The seminar aims to provide valuable insights into the future of power electronics and the potential of WBG technology.

The day will include an overview of wide band gap technology by Future Electronics representatives, plus presentations on power factor correction topologies, solar energy conversion and simulation, energy storage and GaN technology, and much more.

Future Electronics is committed to supporting its partners in navigating the dynamic landscape of power efficiency. For more information and to register for the seminar, please visit this link: https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/p1ne26o506kz1o3/

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit : www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution