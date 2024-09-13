Crownline’s Latest AF-396 Air Fryer Combines Technology with User-Friendly Design

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is pleased to announce the release of its most recent kitchen innovation, the Crownline AF-396 Air Fryer. This cutting-edge appliance is designed to improve your cooking experience by combining advanced technology and an easy-to-use interface, making preparing healthy, delicious meals more accessible.

The Crownline AF-396 distinguishes itself with a unique visible cooking window that allows users to monitor the cooking process without interrupting it. This feature ensures consistent results and helps to maintain the desired temperature, resulting in perfectly cooked dishes every time.

The AF-396, with its generous 5.5-liter pan capacity and crisper plate, is ideal for preparing family-sized meals. This air fryer makes it easy to prepare various meals, from crispy fries to succulent roasted chicken. Its powerful 1500W heating element provides quick and even cooking, saving time and effort in the kitchen.

The air fryer has a wide temperature range (80°C to 200°C), making it suitable for frying, baking, roasting, and grilling. The precise manual timer, set between 0 and 30 minutes, combined with an automatic shut-off feature, ensures safe and accurate cooking. Easy-to-use manual control knobs make cooking simple and convenient.

Safety is a top priority for the AF-396. It has built-in overheating protection and a safety shut-off feature, giving users peace of mind while cooking. Furthermore, indicator lights provide clear visual cues, making it simple to check the cooking status at a glance.

The Crownline AF-396 Air Fryer is now available and ready to transform kitchens throughout the UAE. Embrace healthier cooking by using less oil while maintaining taste and texture. Crownline’s latest innovation elevates convenience and efficiency to new heights.

For additional information on the Crownline AF-396 Air Fryer, please see https://www.crownline.ae/product/crownline-air-fryer-af-396/. Customers interested in wholesale inquiries can contact them at info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae