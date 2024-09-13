Electronic Medical Record Market Expected to Reach USD 34.34 Billion by 2034, Driven by 6.2% CAGR

Future Market Insights has released its updated report on the electronic medical record (EMR) market ecosystem, identifying key opportunities and growth areas for the coming decade. The analysis reveals that the electronic medical record market is currently valued at USD 18.82 billion in 2024.

As consumer expectations evolve, electronic medical record producers are focusing on creating simpler, more intuitive systems with user-friendly interfaces and clear, understandable features. This shift is anticipated to drive continued demand and propel the market towards a projected valuation of USD 34.34 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the forecast period.

The report underscores the continuous demand for electronic medical records, driven by the industry’s focus on simplifying user interfaces and improving the clarity of information. As electronic medical record producers align their offerings with consumers’ needs for more intuitive and understandable systems, the demand for EMR solutions is expected to rise substantially.

This remarkable expansion underscores the escalating adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) across the healthcare landscape, revolutionizing the way patient information is documented, managed, and utilized.

As the healthcare industry seeks scalable solutions to meet evolving demands, numerous healthcare providers are opting for electronic health records as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. This approach ensures seamless integration, improved data accessibility, and greater operational efficiency, contributing to the market’s overall momentum.

The future of healthcare is being reshaped by EMR systems, providing comprehensive, secure, and accessible patient data management. As the industry continues to evolve, the global EMR market is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare delivery and

The market is expanding as a result of an increase in the number of benefits, including lower infrastructure and maintenance expenses, lower license and start-up costs, and greater accessibility. Improved productivity and quicker, simpler adoption are two benefits of cloud-based EMR solutions. The application is incredibly scalable because of its cloud-based architecture (pay-as-you-go storage utilization). It removes departmental silos of healthcare data to streamline and consolidate storage resources to reduce costs and boost efficiency.

Large, well-known firms are starting to enter the cloud sector. To maintain the level of patient care, the cloud infrastructure also provides real solutions for business continuity and disaster recovery. As a result, it is anticipated that the market for cloud-based EMR will expand dramatically. To give medical staff relatively easy access to patient records, the digital revolution in healthcare is essential. During the projection period, it is predicted that the growing need for systems and software that connect hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities will become a growth driver.

A greater emphasis is placed on strategic partnerships between leading suppliers of electronic medical record solutions as market rivalry intensifies. Additionally, it is projected that the constantly growing need for knowledge sharing and technology upgrades to improve healthcare efficiency will foster partnerships between important actors.

Key Takeaways from the Electronic Medical Records Market

The US electronic medical records (EMR) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the forecasted period.

over the forecasted period. By 2033, it is anticipated that the cost of implementing electronic medical records (EMR) in the US will surpass US$ 18.4 Bn.

The UK electronic medical records (EMR) industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the anticipated time frame.

throughout the anticipated time frame. By 2033, the UK’s sales of electronic medical records (EMR) systems are anticipated to surpass US$ 1.6 billion.

The market for electronic medical records (EMR) in India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecasted period.

over the forecasted period. By 2033, the Indian market for electronic medical records (EMR) will reach more than US$ 255.0 Mn.

In 2021, the market for electronic medical records (EMR) was dominated by cloud-based EMRs, which accounted for more than 50.0% of total revenue.

Hospital electronic medical records (EMR) are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period due to rising pandemic and epidemic infections and the requirement for global vaccination against a wide range of diseases.

Who is Winning?

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), top EMR solution providers are building alliances with the local healthcare system, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and bolstering their distribution networks to develop and explore the underdeveloped markets of Asia and Latin America. To break into middle-income and emerging markets, market companies are also concentrating on raising awareness, lowering the price of EMR software and related services, and fusing EMR with contemporary technologies.

Microsoft Corp. acquired Nuance Communications, Inc. in April 2021 to empower healthcare providers with the power of ambient clinical intelligence and other Microsoft cloud services.

Capital Health, a regional leader in providing cutting-edge, high-quality patient care, introduced a new electronic health record (EGR) in the acute care divisions of both of its hospitals in February 2021 to better serve its patients.

The “Patient” database personal health record (PHR) of the patient will now be able to safely transfer the patient’s existing health records from the “Patient” database onto the Apple Health app, according to a May 2021 announcement from DrChrono. This should simplify the procedure and make it easier to access medical data more quickly.

A Full Report – Overview

Key Segments Covered in Electronic Medical Records Market Study

By Product Type:

Hospital EMR

Ambulatory EMR

By Component:

EMR Software

EMR Services

By Application:

Client Server Setup EMR

Hybrid Server Setup EMR

Cloud Based EMR

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

General Physician Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

