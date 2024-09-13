Urinalysis Market Research: Emerging Applications In Disease Diagnosis

Urinalysis Industry Overview

The global urinalysis market size was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market is witnessing growth due to factors including the rising incidence of diseases such as Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), diabetes, and kidney diseases. For instance, according to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020, around 34.1 million adults aged 18 years and above had diabetes in the U.S. About one-third of diabetic people have kidney-related comorbidities due to high blood sugar and blood pressure. Urinalysis is an informative and noninvasive diagnostic tool accessible to clinicians to diagnose kidney diseases. Hence, the rising prevalence of kidney ailments is anticipated to increase demand for products used in urinalysis, thereby driving market growth.

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for urinalysis was moderately impacted due to low hospitalization rates and declining sales of urine analysis tests. Nationwide lockdowns imposed by governments to control the spread of infection restricted people’s access to diagnostic and hospital services leading to low demand for diagnostics products. However, a resurgence in testing numbers is seen as countries eased restrictions on movement.

The growing importance of urinalysis for detecting post-COVID-19 diseases, such as acute kidney & tubular injuries, is anticipated to drive market growth. According to a study published by the Columbia University in 2021, kidney injury marker-1 (KIM-1) and urinary NGAL were two sensitive biomarkers for detecting tubular and kidney injury patients.

Developing countries such as South Korea, Brazil, India, and Mexico are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for key players in the market for urinalysis. This can be attributed to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, a large patient base, and increased disposable income in these economies. For instance, the healthcare expenditure in India increased from USD 232.73 million in 2020 to USD 507.97 million in 2021.

Furthermore, screening programs are undertaken by governments for the early detection of diseases such as urinary and renal disorders. For instance, around 12,497 students of primary and secondary schools from Pingyang, Cangnan, and Yongjia in Wenzhou, China, were screened for urinalysis under school urinary analysis programs for a decade ending March 2021. Urine abnormalities were observed in primary school students and secondary school students with a detection rate of 36% and 95% respectively. The rising number of such programs is expected to drive the demand for urinalysis tests.

Increased investments in developing home-based urine testing kits for disease diagnosis contributes to segment growth. For instance, in November 2021, Vivoo raised funding of USD 6 million to develop at-home urine tests to provide lifestyle and nutrition guidance. Developing countries are price-sensitive and prefer inexpensive and equally functional analyzers for routine urinalysis tests. Hence, developing low-cost urinalysis tests is expected to fuel market growth. In 2022, Maple Syrup Urine Disease Fund raised over USD 1 million through their ‘Million Dollar Bike Ride’ initiative to support research for improved treatments and potential cures for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD).

Urinalysis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global urinalysis market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Urinalysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Instrument

o Biochemical urine analyzers

o Automated biochemical analyzers

o Semi-automated biochemical analyzers

o Automated urine sediment analyzers

o Microscopic urine analyzers

o Flow-cytometric urine analyzers

o Point-of-care urine analyzers

• Consumables

o Dipsticks

o Reagents

o Disposables

o Pregnancy and fertility kits

Urinalysis Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Disease Screening

o UTIs

o Diabetes

o Kidney disease

o Hypertension

o Liver disease

o Others

• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Urinalysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Clinical Laboratories

• Home Care

• Research and Academics

• Others

Urinalysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Abbott

• Sysmex Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• ARKRAY Inc.

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Quidel Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.