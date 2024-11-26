Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Growth Driven by Advances in Reproductive Health

The global preimplantation genetic testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2030, growing at 10.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Recent technological advancements in testing have changed the current practice of prenatal screening and early detection of chromosomal abnormalities in an embryo. Moreover, the introduction of novel technologies such as NGS, PCR, and FISH is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Growing awareness about genetic diseases and novel techniques for the detection of chromosomal abnormalities and embryo screening for successful IVF holds growth prospects for this vertical over the forecast period. Key market players and service providers such as COOPER SURGICAL, INC. are running awareness campaigns to promote an increased understanding of the diseases and screening of these diseases at the early stages. Such favorable initiatives are expected to increase the demand for PDT in IVF procedures globally.

The increasing adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) technique consequently upsurges the utilization of preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). These techniques are advantageous in allowing the development of a healthy fetus and preventing the risk of selective pregnancy termination. Hence, PGT acts as an addendum to assisted reproductive technology.

Moreover, the increased risk of genetic disease in newborns and complications associated with IVF procedures push healthcare providers to recommend PGT. For instance, according to the CDC, in the U.S., about 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome each year. It is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in newborns in the country. Moreover, the high risk associated with aged pregnancy further increases the adoption of PGT worldwide.

Key companies are involved in developing novel methods and solutions to carry out preimplantation genetic diagnosis and screening. To maintain their significant share in the revenue in the coming years, these participants are undertaking strategic initiatives. The strategic undertakings include regional expansion, collaborative development, and new product developments.

For instance, in October 2022, Ovation Fertility and Genomic Prediction partnered to expand genetic testing services by using the LifeView PGT platform for PFT. Moreover, in April 2022, Clevergene received PCPNDT for prenatal genetic testing. The company aimed to expand its services in preimplantation genetic screening and non-invasive prenatal testing.

The rising incidence of genetic diseases has fueled the demand for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). With increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, PGT has become crucial in IVF procedures.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment dominated the preimplantation genetic testing market and contributed 39.8% to the market share in 2023.

The preimplantation genetic diagnosis segment dominated the preimplantation genetic testing market and contributed 77.0% of the market share in 2023.

Europe preimplantation genetic testing market dominated the global market in 2023, capturing the largest revenue share at 40.74%.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market on the basis of procedure, product, technology, application, end use, and region:

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Others

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chromosomal Abnormalities

X-linked Diseases

Embryo Testing

Aneuploidy Screening

HLA Typing

Other Applications

Preimplantation Genetic Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fertility Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers and Academic Labs

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



