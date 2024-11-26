Burn Care Market Projected to Reach USD 4.05 Billion by 2033 at a 8.4% of CAGR

The global burn care market is estimated to generate USD 1.80 billion in revenue in 2023, with a potential to exceed USD 4.05 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This market growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of burn injuries across the globe, as well as the advancements in burn care treatments that are improving patient outcomes and recovery times. With an increasing focus on faster recovery and better quality of care, the demand for specialized burn care products is expected to rise significantly over the next decade.

A key driver of this growth is the advancement in burn care technologies and the introduction of innovative products such as biologic dressings, wound-healing gels, and skin substitutes. These products not only enhance the healing process but also reduce the risk of infection and complications, making them increasingly popular among healthcare providers. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced wound care solutions in both clinical settings and home care environments is expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the market.

The increasing incidence of burn injuries, especially in high-risk industries like construction, manufacturing, and healthcare, as well as accidents in residential settings, has resulted in a greater need for effective burn care. In addition, rising awareness and education about burn prevention and treatment options are driving the demand for burn care products, further fueling the market’s growth.

Key Takeaways:

The burn care market is projected to grow from USD 1.80 billion in 2023 to USD 4.05 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Rising burn injury prevalence across various sectors, including industrial and residential settings, is driving market demand. Technological advancements in burn care products, such as biologic dressings and skin substitutes, are improving recovery outcomes and accelerating market growth. Growing awareness and education on burn prevention and treatment are contributing to the expanding market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the burn care market are actively developing and launching innovative products to meet the growing demand for advanced wound care solutions. They are investing in research and development to improve the effectiveness of their products and enhance patient outcomes. In addition, they are also expanding their distribution networks to reach more healthcare facilities and increase their market share.

Key Players and their Recent Developments in Burn Care Market

Smith+Nephew: It is a medical technology firm that develops, produces, and markets medical devices for orthopedic rehabilitation, trauma, sports medicine, Ophthalmology, and advanced wound treatment. The business provides robotics-assisted technological solutions, trauma solutions to fix fractures, and knee and hip implants to repair damaged, worn, or injured joints. Moreover, it sells wound care items, tools, and materials for removing and repairing soft tissue.

In June 2022, Smith+Nephew revealed that it would construct brand-new research and development and a production center in the United Kingdom for its Advanced Wound Care business.

In October 2021, the findings of a systematic review and meta-analysis of comparative trials of IODOSORB 0.9% Cadexomer Iodine Range were released by Smith+Nephew. The objective was to compare the effectiveness of its IODOSORB 0.9% Cadexomer Iodine Range to the appropriate standard of treatment for chronic wounds.

In January 2021, in collaboration with Movemedical, Smith+Nephew announced the successful launch of their new field sales operations and inventory management system in the United States. The new platform is intended to provide field sales representatives with a more straightforward and effective approach to managing their daily inventory operations. This will eventually enable them to provide better service to their surgical clients.

Other Key Players in the Burn Care Market

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Boiron USA

Areza Medical

Safe n Simple, LLC

Acelity LP

Dynarex Corporation

De Royal Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health,Inc

Medline Industries

Acme United Corporation (First Aid Only)

Derma Sciences Inc.

Global Burn Care Market by Category

By Product Type:

Burn Wound Dressings

Topical Burn Medications

By End Use:

Household

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Severity:

First Degree Burns

Second Degree Burns

Third Degree Burns

By Sales Channel:

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

