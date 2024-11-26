Surgical Mask Market Expected to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2033 at a 10.7% of CAGR

Surgical Mask Market

The global surgical mask market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2023 to USD 5.7 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the expanding healthcare sector, increased occurrences of infectious diseases, and the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made the use of surgical masks a regular practice for personal hygiene and protection. As healthcare systems continue to adapt to global health challenges, surgical masks have become a critical component in preventing the spread of infections, further boosting market demand.

The ongoing awareness regarding oral hygiene, preventive health measures, and infection control has led to the widespread adoption of disposable surgical masks. Their use in hospitals, clinics, public spaces, and by individuals for day-to-day protection has created a sustained demand for these products. Additionally, the global response to infectious disease outbreaks, such as influenza and COVID-19, has driven large-scale procurement and consumption of surgical masks, reinforcing their market presence.

The market’s growth is also being supported by the evolving healthcare infrastructure, with governments, hospitals, and healthcare facilities continuing to invest in personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard public health. Moreover, the growing focus on hygiene in response to the pandemic has encouraged individuals and businesses to prioritize mask-wearing as a preventive health measure, thereby sustaining demand for surgical masks across various sectors.

Key Takeaways:

  1. The surgical mask market is projected to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2023 to USD 5.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.7%.
  2. Increased awareness of hygiene practices and the ongoing after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are driving market growth.
  3. The rise in infectious diseases and the expansion of healthcare systems are further fueling the demand for surgical masks.
  4. Widespread adoption of disposable surgical masks for personal and public health protection continues to support the market’s expansion.

Competition Scenario

Key surgical mask manufacturers are looking for capturing the market with joint ventures, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions while keeping up with research for innovative product lines, and top Surgical Mask brands are focusing on upgraded and modified products with rising demand for new formulations from food and beverage industry, which has increased over time with surgical mask consumption among all population.

Market Developments:

  • In 2020, 3M and Ford Motor Company partnered to increase the production of 3M’s powered air-purifying respirators, or PAPRs.
  • On March 30, 2020, 3M Company expanded its production capacity for N95 masks and start a new operation in Phoenix.

Key Players

  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
  • Kindwell Medical
  • BioClean (ANSELL LTD.)
  • Moldex-Metric Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Kowa Company, Ltd
  • 3M

Key Segments

By Product:

  • Basic Surgical Masks
  • Anti-fog Foam Surgical Masks
  • Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Masks
  • Others

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers / Specialty Clinics
  • Individual
  • Others

Key Regions Covered:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Malaysia
    • Singapore
    • Australia
    • Rest of APEJ
  • The Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

