Automotive Pump Industry: Market Trends, Key Drivers, and Growth Insights | FMI Reports

The global automotive pump industry is forecasted to be valued at USD 64.57 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 118 billion by 2033. The market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The Automotive Pump Industry plays a crucial role in modern vehicles, ensuring the efficient operation of various systems such as fuel delivery, cooling, lubrication, and braking. As automotive technologies continue to advance, the demand for pumps designed for specialized functions, enhanced performance, and sustainability has surged. With the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid technologies, and autonomous driving systems, the automotive pump industry is experiencing significant growth and transformation.

Automotive pumps are essential components in vehicles, ensuring the proper functioning of various engine, transmission, fuel, and cooling systems. The rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, along with advancements in engine technology and vehicle electrification, is fueling the demand for innovative pumps designed for new powertrains, optimized fuel systems, and high-performance cooling solutions.

Key Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: The growth of the electric vehicle market is one of the primary drivers for the automotive pump industry. EVs require specialized pumps for battery cooling, thermal management, and fluid circulation. Hybrid vehicles, with their combination of internal combustion and electric powertrains, also need advanced pumps for cooling, lubrication, and fuel management.

Advancements in Engine Technologies: The ongoing development of high-performance internal combustion engines (ICEs), turbocharged engines, and more efficient powertrains necessitates sophisticated pumps that support higher fuel pressure, oil circulation, and cooling systems. This demand is accelerating the need for pumps that can handle advanced engine designs.

Strict Emission Regulations: Governments are implementing stricter emission standards, prompting automakers to focus on improving fuel efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions. High-efficiency pumps play a key role in optimizing engine performance, fuel management, and reducing waste, helping vehicles meet these stringent regulations.

Growth in Autonomous Vehicles: As autonomous driving technology progresses, the automotive industry requires pumps that ensure consistent and reliable performance of complex systems such as steering, braking, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Pumps are also vital in the efficient operation of sensors and cooling systems required for autonomous vehicles.

Rising Consumer Preference for Fuel Efficiency and Sustainability: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. Automotive pumps are integral to the development of more energy-efficient engines, fuel delivery systems, and cooling solutions. The growing focus on reducing fuel consumption and carbon footprints is driving the demand for advanced pumps.

Technological Advancements in Pump Designs: Innovations in pump designs, such as electrically driven pumps, integrated pump systems, and lightweight materials, are driving the market. These new technologies not only improve performance but also contribute to the overall efficiency and sustainability of modern vehicles.

Key Takeaways:

Growth in EV and Hybrid Vehicle Adoption: The shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles is a major factor fueling the demand for specialized automotive pumps that support battery cooling, thermal management, and fluid handling in new powertrains.

Technological Innovation in Pump Designs: Advances in pump technology, such as the development of high-efficiency, electrically driven, and integrated pumps, are revolutionizing the industry by enhancing vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and sustainability.

Regulatory Impact: Stricter global emission standards are compelling automakers to focus on fuel-efficient systems, which heavily rely on advanced pumps for better fuel management, lubrication, and cooling, in turn boosting the automotive pump market.

Autonomous Vehicles and Advanced Systems: As autonomous vehicles gain traction, the demand for reliable and high-performance pumps for systems such as braking, steering, and ADAS will continue to rise, presenting growth opportunities in the automotive pump sector.

Consumer Demand for Sustainability and Efficiency: With consumers increasingly seeking fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles, automotive pumps are crucial in meeting these demands by enhancing engine performance and reducing emissions.

Competition Snapshot

The automotive pump market is highly competitive, with several key industry players investing heavily in the production of these services.

The key industry players are DENSO Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Concentric AB, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, JTEKT Corporation, KSPG AG, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, Pricol Ltd., SHW Group, TI Automotive Ltd, ZF, and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Key market players are leveraging organic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, tie-ups, and collaboration to bolster their product portfolio.

In January 2022, Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., a manufacturer specializing in engine components, successfully finalized the acquisition of Denso Corporation’s fuel pump module business. This strategic move aimed to enhance Aisan Industry’s powertrain portfolio and capitalize on potential market expansion prospects.

In August 2022, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., an automotive supplier known for its FORVIA brand, unveiled an expansion to its already extensive thermal management portfolio. The company introduced two new additions: the electronic Valve Actuator and the high-performance Media Pump, both designed to enhance coolant circulation capabilities.

In November 2019, Delphi Technologies introduced a highly innovative and redesigned fuel pump subsystem, showcasing their commitment to advancement in automotive technology.

In 2020, Aisin Corporation made significant strides in their production capabilities for electrification products, with a focus on small and medium-sized motor products, including electric water pumps. To achieve this goal, the company upgraded its production system at Aisin Tohoku, paving the way for the launch of these innovative motor products in 2022.

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive Pump Market Survey

Pump:

Fuel Supply Pump

Fuel Injection Pump

Transmission Oil Pump

Conventional Engine Oil Pump

Variable Engine Oil Pump

Steering Pump

Coolant Pump

Windshield Washer Pump

Vacuum Pump

Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Technology:

Electric

Mechanical

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheeler

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

