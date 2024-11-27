Urinary Bag Market Set to Reach USD 2,911.7 Million by 2033 at a 4.4% of CAGR

The global urinary bag market is projected to surpass USD 1,899.3 million by 2023 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, reaching USD 2,911.7 million by 2033. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and urinary retention disorders, alongside rising demand for more sustainable urinary bag solutions.

Urinary bags are essential medical devices used for collecting urine in individuals with conditions such as urinary incontinence, post-surgical patients, and those suffering from urinary retention. As the global population ages and the number of people diagnosed with urinary-related conditions rises, the demand for these products continues to grow significantly. The market is further buoyed by healthcare advancements, increasing awareness about urinary disorders, and improvements in product design for enhanced comfort and user-friendliness.

In addition to the growing demand for urinary bags, there is also a notable shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable solutions in response to rising environmental concerns. Manufacturers are focusing on developing biodegradable, recyclable, and environmentally friendly urinary bags to cater to the increasing preference for sustainable products, positioning the market for long-term growth.

Key Takeaways:

The global urinary bag market is set to surpass USD 1,899.3 million by 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2,911.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and urinary retention disorders is a significant driver for market growth. The shift toward sustainable urinary bag solutions, including biodegradable and recyclable products, is expected to gain momentum. Innovations in product design are enhancing comfort and convenience for users, further boosting demand for urinary bags.

Developments in the market

In August 2020, Volymi announced the launch of new smart catheter bags for patients with limited mobility capabilities. The bag incorporates an alert system that uses external sensors, which can be linked to a smartphone app.

In June 2019, Spinal Singularity developed a connected catheter device with supply chain support from Trelleborg, aimed toward applications for patients suffering from neurogenic bladders and chronic urinary retention.

BD completed the acquisition of Bard to create a medical technology company. It is uniquely positioned to improve both the treatment of disease for patients and the process of care for healthcare providers.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Drainage Bags

Leg Bags

Large Capacity Bags

Belly Bags

By Capacity:

Less than 500 ml

500 ml

1000 ml

2000 ml

4000 ml

By Usage:

Reusable Urinary Bags

Disposable Urinary Bags

By Patient Age:

Pediatric

Adult

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

