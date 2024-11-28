Driving Innovation and Growth: Insights into the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket | FMI Reports

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket

The ASEAN automotive aftermarket is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period. The market is estimated to generate USD 24.56 billion in revenue in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 55.53 billion by 2033.

The ASEAN automotive aftermarket is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by expanding vehicle ownership, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning demand for vehicle maintenance and repair services. The region’s automotive sector benefits from a thriving economy, rapid urbanization, and an increasing middle-class population, all of which fuel the need for reliable aftermarket solutions.

The market encompasses a diverse range of products and services, including replacement parts, tires, lubricants, accessories, and repair services. Technological advancements, such as connected car technologies and predictive maintenance, are transforming the aftermarket landscape, offering enhanced efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Governments across the ASEAN region are supporting the automotive industry with initiatives to promote local manufacturing and trade. Meanwhile, market players are capitalizing on digital platforms to improve customer reach and streamline service delivery, meeting the demands of tech-savvy consumers.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report

Key Drivers

  • Growing Vehicle Parc: The rising number of vehicles in ASEAN countries increases the demand for aftermarket products and services.
  • Aging Vehicle Fleet: Older vehicles require frequent repairs and maintenance, driving the need for aftermarket services.
  • Economic Growth and Urbanization: Expanding urban populations and rising incomes boost vehicle ownership and spending on aftermarket solutions.
  • Technological Advancements: Integration of smart technologies in aftermarket services, such as predictive maintenance, enhances operational efficiency.
  • E-Commerce Expansion: Online platforms are revolutionizing the distribution and accessibility of aftermarket parts and services.
  • Government Policies: Favorable regulations and incentives for local manufacturing contribute to a robust aftermarket ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

  • The ASEAN automotive aftermarket is projected to grow at a significant rate, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and economic development in the region.
  • Replacement parts and repair services account for a substantial share, catering to an aging vehicle fleet and growing consumer expectations.
  • Technological advancements, such as connected car systems and predictive analytics, are transforming traditional aftermarket practices.
  • E-commerce platforms are emerging as a vital distribution channel, enhancing market accessibility and customer convenience.
  • Collaboration between regional players and international brands is fostering innovation and competitiveness in the market.

Competition Scenario

The key players focus on producing services and products equivalent to the OEM producer. Limiting prices and options of different quality, sizes, and material is also a part of the competitive strategy. Furthermore, the collaboration between small-scale vendors and fleet operators is increasing the competition in the market.

Market Developments

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. announced to set up Kyushu Development Center Hakata Laboratory for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Fukuoka City, Japan, to strengthen its AI infrastructure.
  • Continental AG acquired CRP Industries’ automotive aftermarket business. Through this, it aims to enhance its distribution channel and sales funnel in the ASEAN region.

Key Players

  • NGK Spark Plug
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Continental AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Denso Corporation
  • AC Delco
  • AISIN CORPORATION
  • Marelli Corporation
  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Faurecia SA
  • Hitachi Astemo Ltd
  • Valeo SA
  • Michelin
  • Mahle GmbH
  • KYB Corporation
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • SAMMITR GREEN POWER CO., LTD.
  • Bangkok Diecasting and Injection Co., Ltd.
  • Aisin Takaoka Asia Co.,Ltd.
  • S.P.Metal Part Co., Ltd.
  • Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

Market Segmentations

Category Type:

  • Parts
    • Tires
    • Batteries
    • Filters
    • Starters and Alternators
    • Lighting
    • Exhaust Components
    • Lubricants
    • Collision Body (Coating & Paint Consumables)
    • Suspension
    • Brakes
    • Engine & Transmission
    • Spark Plugs
    • Steering
  • Accessories
    • Interior
    • Exterior
  • Services
    • General Automotive Repair
    • Automotive Transmission and Others

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Country:

  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Singapore
  • Thailand
  • Rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

