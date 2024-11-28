Driving Innovation and Growth: Insights into the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket | FMI Reports

The ASEAN automotive aftermarket is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period. The market is estimated to generate USD 24.56 billion in revenue in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 55.53 billion by 2033.

The ASEAN automotive aftermarket is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by expanding vehicle ownership, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning demand for vehicle maintenance and repair services. The region’s automotive sector benefits from a thriving economy, rapid urbanization, and an increasing middle-class population, all of which fuel the need for reliable aftermarket solutions.

The market encompasses a diverse range of products and services, including replacement parts, tires, lubricants, accessories, and repair services. Technological advancements, such as connected car technologies and predictive maintenance, are transforming the aftermarket landscape, offering enhanced efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Governments across the ASEAN region are supporting the automotive industry with initiatives to promote local manufacturing and trade. Meanwhile, market players are capitalizing on digital platforms to improve customer reach and streamline service delivery, meeting the demands of tech-savvy consumers.

Key Drivers

Growing Vehicle Parc : The rising number of vehicles in ASEAN countries increases the demand for aftermarket products and services.

: The rising number of vehicles in ASEAN countries increases the demand for aftermarket products and services. Aging Vehicle Fleet : Older vehicles require frequent repairs and maintenance, driving the need for aftermarket services.

: Older vehicles require frequent repairs and maintenance, driving the need for aftermarket services. Economic Growth and Urbanization : Expanding urban populations and rising incomes boost vehicle ownership and spending on aftermarket solutions.

: Expanding urban populations and rising incomes boost vehicle ownership and spending on aftermarket solutions. Technological Advancements : Integration of smart technologies in aftermarket services, such as predictive maintenance, enhances operational efficiency.

: Integration of smart technologies in aftermarket services, such as predictive maintenance, enhances operational efficiency. E-Commerce Expansion : Online platforms are revolutionizing the distribution and accessibility of aftermarket parts and services.

: Online platforms are revolutionizing the distribution and accessibility of aftermarket parts and services. Government Policies: Favorable regulations and incentives for local manufacturing contribute to a robust aftermarket ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

The ASEAN automotive aftermarket is projected to grow at a significant rate, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and economic development in the region.

is projected to grow at a significant rate, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and economic development in the region. Replacement parts and repair services account for a substantial share, catering to an aging vehicle fleet and growing consumer expectations.

account for a substantial share, catering to an aging vehicle fleet and growing consumer expectations. Technological advancements, such as connected car systems and predictive analytics , are transforming traditional aftermarket practices.

, are transforming traditional aftermarket practices. E-commerce platforms are emerging as a vital distribution channel, enhancing market accessibility and customer convenience.

are emerging as a vital distribution channel, enhancing market accessibility and customer convenience. Collaboration between regional players and international brands is fostering innovation and competitiveness in the market.

Competition Scenario

The key players focus on producing services and products equivalent to the OEM producer. Limiting prices and options of different quality, sizes, and material is also a part of the competitive strategy. Furthermore, the collaboration between small-scale vendors and fleet operators is increasing the competition in the market.

Market Developments

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. announced to set up Kyushu Development Center Hakata Laboratory for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Fukuoka City, Japan, to strengthen its AI infrastructure.

Continental AG acquired CRP Industries’ automotive aftermarket business. Through this, it aims to enhance its distribution channel and sales funnel in the ASEAN region.

Key Players

NGK Spark Plug

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Denso Corporation

AC Delco

AISIN CORPORATION

Marelli Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation

Faurecia SA

Hitachi Astemo Ltd

Valeo SA

Michelin

Mahle GmbH

KYB Corporation

BorgWarner Inc.

SAMMITR GREEN POWER CO., LTD.

Bangkok Diecasting and Injection Co., Ltd.

Aisin Takaoka Asia Co.,Ltd.

S.P.Metal Part Co., Ltd.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

Market Segmentations

Category Type:

Parts Tires Batteries Filters Starters and Alternators Lighting Exhaust Components Lubricants Collision Body (Coating & Paint Consumables) Suspension Brakes Engine & Transmission Spark Plugs Steering

Accessories Interior Exterior

Services General Automotive Repair Automotive Transmission and Others



By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Country:

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

