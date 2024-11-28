Elevating Infrastructure Development: Insights into the Middle East and Africa Rough Terrain Cranes Industry | FMI Reports

The Middle East and Africa rough terrain cranes industry was valued at USD 321.1 million in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to increase from USD 342.6 million in 2023 to a valuation of USD 693.1 million by 2033. By lifting capacity, the 25 to 50 tons segment held approximately 24.5% of the market share in 2022.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Rough Terrain Cranes Industry is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising investments in infrastructure, energy projects, and urban development. Rough terrain cranes, known for their versatility and ability to navigate challenging environments, are playing a crucial role in enabling construction and industrial projects across the region.

The construction boom in the Middle East, fueled by mega-projects such as NEOM and Expo 2025 preparations, coupled with Africa’s focus on developing transportation networks and energy facilities, is propelling demand for rough terrain cranes. Their adaptability in oil and gas, mining, and heavy industries further cements their importance in the regional market.

Manufacturers are introducing technologically advanced models with improved lifting capacities, fuel efficiency, and remote operation capabilities to meet evolving customer needs. Additionally, the shift towards sustainability and the adoption of hybrid-powered cranes align with the region’s environmental goals.

Key Drivers

Infrastructure Expansion: Increasing government investments in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and urban developments, are boosting crane demand.

Energy Sector Growth: High demand from oil, gas, and renewable energy projects drives the adoption of rough terrain cranes.

Industrial Development: Growth in heavy industries, such as mining and petrochemicals, creates a steady demand for high-capacity cranes.

Challenging Terrain: The rough and remote terrains of the region make these cranes indispensable for construction and industrial applications.

Technological Advancements: Introduction of hybrid models, telematics, and enhanced safety features is improving operational efficiency and driving market adoption.

: Introduction of hybrid models, telematics, and enhanced safety features is improving operational efficiency and driving market adoption. Sustainability Focus: Increasing preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment aligns with global and regional sustainability goals.

Key Takeaways

The Middle East and Africa Rough Terrain Cranes Market is poised for robust growth, fueled by infrastructure and energy sector investments.

is poised for robust growth, fueled by infrastructure and energy sector investments. Versatility and mobility of rough terrain cranes make them essential for projects in remote and challenging locations.

of rough terrain cranes make them essential for projects in remote and challenging locations. Technological innovations , including remote operation capabilities and hybrid-powered models, are reshaping the industry landscape.

, including remote operation capabilities and hybrid-powered models, are reshaping the industry landscape. The oil and gas sector remains a key application area, while renewable energy projects are emerging as a new growth frontier.

remains a key application area, while renewable energy projects are emerging as a new growth frontier. Government initiatives and private sector investments in urbanization and industrialization are pivotal to market expansion.

Key Companies Profiled

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Middle East and Africa Rough Terrain Cranes Market Analysis

By Lifting Capacity:

Upto 25 Tons

25.1 to 50 Tons

50.1 to 75 Tons

75.1 to 100 Tons

More than 100 Tons

By Boom Length:

Upto 25 Meters

25.1 to 35 Meters

35.1 to 50 Meters

More than 50 Meters

By Sales Channel:

New Sales

Equipment Rental

By Country:

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

