Printed Electronics Market Trends: Key Insights and Future Projections

The global printed electronics market size is projected to reach USD 52.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surging demand for flexible electronics at low manufacturing costs and the need for eco-friendly technologies is paving the way for increased adoption of the technology. In addition, the increasing penetration of IoT across the globe is proving to be a prime factor in pulling the market over the forecast period. The continuously growing demand for IoT in the telecommunication industry for enhancing the network and optimizing the performance along with operations is expected to propel the application of technology over the forecast period.

Numerous technological advancements and developments have led to the evolution of various electronic gadgets and instruments. The growing awareness is leading to the early adoption of these innovative products significantly. Market players are investing in R&D activities for enhanced product portfolios and to establish their presence in the global market. Eventually, the adoption of efficient and reliable technologies, such as printed electronics, has turned out to be a necessity for manufacturers across the globe. Therefore, it is anticipated to seek notable attention across the consumer electronics sector over the forecast period. The market is categorized based on the materials needed, technologies, and devices. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the maximum demand for conductive inks and is expected to lead the global market over the estimated time.

This demand can be accredited to the increased production of consumer electronics across the region. Countries in North America and Europe have a strong presence of various organizations and associations that promote and invest in R&D for developing the technology. The characteristic features of the inkjet technology, such as less ink consumption and material wastage, flexibility, compactness, and less initial investment costs, are boosting its adoption. Furthermore, printed electronic RFID devices are another segment expected to observe a remarkable rise over the forecast period due to the demanding application in the packaging sector. Hence, positively impacting the global market growth.

Printed Electronics Market Report Highlights

The market growth can be accredited to the increasing adoption of the inkjet technology, the rapid growth of the displays and printed RFID devices segments

The increasing awareness regarding the conservation of natural resources is leading to the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives, such as the adoption of photovoltaic devices, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth

Conductive inks and the screen-printing technology are the two segments dominating the overall market

Various organizations and associations are promoting printed electronics technology in European countries, such as Germany and the U.K.

The key business strategies followed by market players include signing partnerships or distribution agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and expansion of portfolios by undertaking continuous R&D

Printed Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global printed electronics market on the basis of material, technology, device, and region:

Printed Electronics Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Ink

Substrate

Printed Electronics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Inkjet

Screen

Gravure

Flexographic

Printed Electronics Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Displays

Photovoltaic

Lighting

RFID

Others

Printed Electronics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe K. Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan

South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

