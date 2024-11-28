Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Set for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2033 at a 4.9% of CAGR

The global stoma/ostomy care market is on a solid growth trajectory, with a valuation of USD 3.8 billion by the end of 2022. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated USD 6.5 billion by 2033.

The primary drivers behind the growth of the stoma/ostomy care market include the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), and other conditions requiring ostomy surgery. As the number of patients undergoing ostomy procedures increases globally, the demand for ostomy care products, including pouches, skins and adhesive barriers, is growing steadily. Furthermore, increasing aging populations worldwide, who are more susceptible to conditions that necessitate ostomy care, is contributing significantly to market expansion.

Technological advancements in stoma care products, such as improved pouching systems, adhesive materials, and customized solutions, are enhancing patient comfort and outcomes, further propelling market growth. Additionally, growing awareness about post-surgery care and enhanced quality of life for ostomy patients is driving the demand for specialized products designed to support long-term care.

The global stoma/ostomy care market also benefits from a growing focus on healthcare accessibility, particularly in emerging economies where improved healthcare infrastructure is increasing the availability of ostomy care solutions. The expanding number of hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers that offer ostomy care services is expected to further boost market growth over the next decade.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The stoma/ostomy care market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 6.5 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%. Rising Prevalence: Increased cases of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases are driving the demand for ostomy care products. Technological Innovations: Advances in ostomy care products are improving patient comfort and care quality, supporting market growth. Aging Population: The growing aging population, which is more prone to conditions requiring ostomy surgeries, is fueling the demand for stoma care solutions.

With continued advancements in ostomy care technologies and increased accessibility to these life-enhancing solutions, the stoma/ostomy care market is poised for steady growth, offering both improved patient outcomes and a promising future for the industry.

Market Dynamics

The market encompasses various products, including ostomy bags, accessories, and related healthcare services aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals with stomas.

The demand for ostomy bags is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a significant share due to their essential role in ostomy care.

Regional Insights

North America is likely to hold a substantial share of the market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high rates of surgical procedures.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about ostomy care.

Challenges

Despite the positive outlook, several challenges may impede market growth:

Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets : There may be insufficient knowledge about ostomy care among patients and healthcare providers in developing regions.

: There may be insufficient knowledge about ostomy care among patients and healthcare providers in developing regions. Cost Considerations: The high costs associated with advanced stoma care products may limit accessibility for some patients.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players active within this space are focussing on developing products with advanced technology to suit wide variety of population. Additionally, they are highly active in raising funds to expand their customer pool in new regions.

In February 2022, SenSura Mio, which uses the most recent elastic adhesive technology and is suitable for all peristomal body profiles, was introduced by Coloplast Singapore. SenSura® Mio is being introduced in Singapore for the first time in Southeast Asia with the purpose of enhancing the quality of life for ostomytes, or those who have had ostomy and are now living with stoma.

In February 2020, Trio Healthcare has gained a financing from USA specialised finance company, SWK Holdings Corporation, in order to achieve considerable domestic and worldwide expansion before a pending product launch in 2021.

Similarly, recent developments have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights related to companies in the stoma/ostomy care market, which are available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled

BAE Systems Plc; ConvaTec Inc.; Hollister Inc.; EuroMed, Inc; 3M Company; Smith & Nephew plc; FNC Medical; Nu–Hope Laboratories, Inc.; Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.; Torbot Group, Inc; Cymed Micro Skin; Alcare Co., Ltd.; B. Braun Melsungen AG.; Salts Healthcare Ltd; Securi–T USA.; Welland Medical Limited; Flexicare Group Limited

A Detailed Full Report

Key Market Segments Covered in Stoma/Ostomy Care Industry Research

By Surgery Type:

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy

By Product:

Ostomy Bags

Ostomy Accessories Belts & Tapes Skin Protection &Skin Barrier Irrigation Sets Convex Inserts Stoma Caps



By Application:

Cancer

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Bowel Obstruction

Fecal Incontinence

Trauma and Infection

By End–Users:

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)