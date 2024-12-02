Transportation Management Systems Market Trends: Innovations in Supply Chain Solutions

The global transportation management system market size is estimated to reach USD 41.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the transportation management system (TMS) market can be attributed to the rising emphasis of businesses on automating supply chain & logistics processes by utilizing the latest technologies and continuous development in the e-commerce and retail industries. Further, the growing need for greater visibility in the operational and supply chain process by applying automated products coupled with the growing emphasis on data-driven technologies in the logistics industry is expected to offer significant opportunities for the stakeholders in the market during the forecasted period.

The logistics and supply chain industry has evolved significantly in recent years, corresponding to the application of advanced technological solutions. The rising application of data-driven software, connected devices, and cloud-based solutions for various applications has elevated the companies’ emphasis on the adoption of advanced software, including TMS. Further, tracking shipments in real-time, increased visibility, and timely delivery services to provide satisfactory customer experience are encouraging companies to opt for TMS solutions. These are the key contributing factors expected to drive the growth of the global TMS market.

For instance, in November 2022, MercuryGate International, Inc. announced that it is expanding its real-time shipment visibility capabilities to include every stage of the shipment lifecycle. As such, the company’s customers would now have the distinct advantage of being able to track maritime shipments in real-time, act quickly to address problems, and constantly improve by making enhanced decisions, thereby extending MercuryGate’s end-to-end modality management.

Timely delivery, owing to the tracking facility and reduced in-transit time, is a key feature that is particularly in demand. Thus, TMS vendors are increasingly trying to provide these features through their innovative solutions, thereby bridging the gap between order management and warehouse fulfillment. As a result, with the rise in the latest innovations and product development that meet the challenges posed by the growth of the e-commerce industry, the market is growing considerably throughout the forecast period.



Transportation Management System Market Report Highlights

The reporting & analytics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2030. Reporting & analytics are among the key components of TMS solutions as they offer businesses valuable and informed insights. By applying data and utilizing analytics, companies can analyze various business performances, identify key improvement areas, and make informed decisions to optimize their supply chain and transportation operations. These are among the key factors expected to drive the growth of the reporting & analytics segment growth in the TMS market.

The cloud segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030. Cloud-based TMS solutions offer businesses greater scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, which are crucial factors in meeting the dynamic demands of modern supply chains. This enhanced flexibility allows businesses to adapt to the evolving market conditions and scale their transportation operations more efficiently.

The railways segment is expected to grow more than 18% of CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The growing government support and grants for the upgradation of railways through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) is aimed at driving the growth of TMS in the railways segment.

The retail & e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing retail industries in countries such as the U.S., China, and others. China accounts for nearly 80% of online sales in the APAC region. In contrast, India is expected to become the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce market, propelled by robust investment in this sector and higher smartphone penetration. Thus, these are the key factors expected to drive the segment growth in the TMS market.

The Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow more than 19% of CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The rising industrial base, growing transportation and logistics activities, and significant government initiatives, including digitization, 5G, and smart supply chain process, are the key factors expected to drive the demand for the market in the region.

Transportation Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global transportation management system market based on solution, deployment, mode of transportation, end user, and region:

Transportation Management System (TMS) Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Operational Planning

Freight & Order Management

Payment & Claims Management

Monitoring & Tracking

Reporting & Analytics

Others

Transportation Management System (TMS) Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Transportation Management System (TMS) Mode Of Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Transportation Management System (TMS) End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Retail & Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Others

Transportation Management System (TMS) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa A.E Saudi Arabia South Africa



