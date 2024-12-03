Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview: Key Drivers of Expansion

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 90.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by increasing demand for clean and safe water in both developed and emerging economies. This is due to growing concerns over water pollution and scarcity, and the need for effective wastewater management. Furthermore, the demand for decentralized wastewater treatment systems is expected to increase over the projected period, as these systems offer several advantages such as low operating costs, high treatment efficiency, and easy maintenance. Several companies are focusing on developing innovative decentralized wastewater treatment systems that can be easily installed in residential and commercial buildings.

Population growth, urbanization, increasing industrialization, and the need for clean water for various purposes such as drinking, agriculture, and industrial processes all drive demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. Government regulations aimed at protecting the environment and ensuring public health also have an impact on the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. The market players are constantly undertaking strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Ceco Environmental, a provider of air pollution control solutions, announced the acquisition of Compass Water Solutions, a provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment. The acquisition will enable Ceco Environmental to integrate Compass Water Solutions’ critical engineered solutions with its industrial water capabilities.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2023, accounting for 35.1%, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a strong consumer base that has led to significant demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment

By application, the municipal segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 66.0% in 2023. The increasing initiatives undertaken by governments, strict environmental regulations, and increasing awareness regarding water treatment are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the municipal segment over the forecast period

By process, the tertiary treatment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.2% in 2023. Some of the drivers for the increasing demand for tertiary wastewater treatment are environmental protection, water scarcity, and the increasing demand for clean water. As these issues continue to be major concerns across the world, the demand for tertiary wastewater treatment is expected to grow over the forecast period

Major key players frequently engage in mergers & acquisitions and new product launches to maintain their market shares. For instance, in March 2022, Pentair plc, announced the definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice. The move was taken by the company to enhance its commercial water solutions platform and cater to the demand from the food service industry

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market based on application, process by equipment, and region:

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Municipal

Industrial

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Process By Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Primary Treatment Primary Clarifier Sludge Removal Grit Removal Pre-Treatment Others

Secondary Treatment Activated Sludge Sludge Treatment Others

Tertiary Treatment Tertiary Clarifier Filters Chlorination Systems Others



Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Norway Finland

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina Venezuela

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt



