Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2030: The Future of Home Care Nutrition

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global enteral feeding devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. According to an NCBI article published in 2018, the prevalence of nutrient deficiency in the geriatric population is nearly 15% in ambulatory outpatients, 35-65% among hospitalized patients, and 20-60% in institutionalized patients. Thus, healthcare professionals are maximizing options for enteral nutrition among the elderly, which is expected to boost the market.

In addition, aging weakens the immune system, increasing the patient’s susceptibility to infectious diseases and affecting crucial body functions. Myelodysplastic syndromes are disorders that occur due to low blood count, wherein bone marrow produces very few functioning and/or mature RBCs. This increases the risk of infection and anemia-related problems, thereby boosting the demand for enteral feeding devices.

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes due to aging, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the enteral feeding devices industry. Obesity is a major factor leading to diabetes. According to the WHO, in 2021, an estimated 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight, and 13% were obese globally. In addition to obesity, diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent globally. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimated 537 million adults (aged 20-79 years) living with diabetes in 2021, and this number is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030.

IDF also reports that the prevalence of diabetes is increasing globally, with the highest increments witnessed in low- and middle-income countries. Diabetic neuropathy is another condition where the nutritional requirements of patients with damage to the nerve and blood vessels are managed through medical foods. According to an article published in ScienceDirect in July 2021, the prevalence of peripheral neuropathy was high among diabetic patients, accounting for around 40.3%, and type 2 diabetic patients are more susceptible to it than type 1 diabetic patients. The risk of neuropathy significantly increases with age, changes in diet, and unhealthy lifestyles. Enteral nutrition can help relieve symptoms or slow down the progression of a chronic condition.

Enteral feeding product companies have started offering a broad portfolio of ready-to-use oral nutritional supplements, tube feeds, and powder products in recent times. Rapid technological advancements that help offer texture-modified products to meet the individual needs of different patients related to portable pumps, disposable sets, stationary pumps, and accessories for enhanced accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness are expected to be high-impact rendering drivers for this market.

In September 2018, the U.S. FDA issued a letter to enteral feeding device manufacturers, healthcare professionals, distributors, and the department of purchasing in hospitals with the subject line – The FDA Encourages Use of Enteral Device Connectors that Reduce Risk of Misconnection and Patient Injury. This indicates increasing intervention by governing bodies to boost usage by healthcare professionals. Therefore, it is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on products, enteral feeding pumps dominated the market in 2023 with a 50.8% share. Enteral feeding is common across pediatric and adult populations diagnosed with chronic diseases to increase nutritional intake & prevent malnutrition

Based on age group, the adult segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 91.3% share. Growing demand for enteral nutrition formulations in the adult population is one of the crucial factors anticipated to boost the market in the coming years

Cancer weakens immunity and leads to loss of energy, which results in malnutrition in 40-80% of the cases. This affects the response to treatment as well as increases treatment-related toxicity. Hence, to maintain nutrition and positive nitrogen balance in the body, tube feeding is used

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of 58.6% in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe

In May 2023, Vonco Products, LLC announced the FDA approval of its Enteral Feeding Solution. It is a closed-loop enteral feeding system, seamless, EnteraLoc Flow integrates a spill-proof pouch, tube, direct-connect ENFit device, and wholesome food selections into one comprehensive feeding system

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation

Grand view research has segmented the global enteral feeding devices market based on product, age group, indication, end-use, and region:

Enteral Feeding Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Giving Set

Enteral Feeding Pump

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device

Low Profile Gastrostomy Device

Nasogastric Tube

Gastrostomy Tube

Enteral Feeding Devices Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Adults

Pediatrics

Enteral Feeding Devices Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Alzheimer’s

Nutrition Deficiency

Cancer Care

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Orphan Diseases

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

Others

Enteral Feeding Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Home Care

Enteral Feeding Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain ` Italy Russia Sweden Norway Denmark

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand Singapore

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



