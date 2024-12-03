Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market 2030: Insights into Wafer Size Trends

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is anticipated to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research. The growing demand for fast chargers used in various consumer electronics applications worldwide is expected to drive market growth. Various smartphone companies such as Apple and Samsung are making efforts to develop fast chargers to enhance their customer experience and gain a competitive edge.

Gallium nitride semiconductors are also used in data center servers to offer potential energy savings, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. The proliferation of cloud technology necessitates the expansion of data centers, which are significant energy consumers. One strategy to mitigate energy loss involves eliminating an entire stage of power conversion when transferring power within the data center.

Currently, power undergoes two conversions: from 48 V on the backplane to 12 V for distribution on processing boards and finally to around 1 V at the point of use. Leveraging the high switching speed, compact size, and improved efficiency of gallium nitride, power supply designers can now convert directly from 48 V to the required 1 V at the point of use, bypassing the intermediate step at 12 V. This single-stage architecture presents substantial potential energy savings, especially considering the rapid growth of computing power and data centers supporting cloud infrastructure.

The enhanced-mode version of GaN is widely used in the development of space applications, and it is further driving market growth. The demand for commercial GaN power devices is high among businesses as these devices offer high performance compared to traditional silicon technology-based Rad Hard devices. GaN power devices are used in applications such as drones, satellites, spacecraft, and robotics.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the opto-semiconductors segment dominated the market in 2023. The widespread integration of opto-semiconductors across various sectors, including automotive and consumer electronics, is driving innovation and enhancing performance in applications such as LED lighting and LiDAR technology.

In terms of component, the power IC segment dominated the market in 2023. The power IC segment is experiencing a surge driven by demand for energy-efficient solutions in various sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

In terms of wafer size, the 4-inch segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for advanced devices, particularly in high-power and high-temperature applications.

In terms of application segment, the Radio Frequency (RF) segment dominated the market in 2023. The RF segment growth can be attributed to the growing demand for wireless communication and the need for higher power efficiency in RF devices.

In terms of end-use, the information & communication technology segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-frequency, high-power devices essential for 5G infrastructure and data centers.

North America dominated the regional market in 2023. The region boasts a thriving ecosystem of companies dedicated to advancing semiconductor technology, driving the adoption of gallium nitride devices.

In September 2023, IXTRON SE, the semiconductor equipment provider, launched G10-GaN, a new cluster solution for GaN-based power and radio frequency (RF) devices. The G10-GaN, along with its innovative features, was showcased at the SEMICON Taiwan event held in Taipei from September 6 to 8, 2023. This new platform boasted top-notch performance, a sleek, compact design, and the lowest cost per wafer in its class.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market based on product, component, wafer size, application, end-use, and region:

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Power IC

Transistor

Rectifier

Diode

Others

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Wafer Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

2-inch

4-inch

6-inch

8-inch

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Lighting & Lasers

Power Drives LiDAR Industrial Drives EV Drives

Supplies and Inverters Inverter SMPS Wireless Charging EV Charging

Radio Frequency (RF) Front-end Module (FEM) Repeater/Booster/DAS



Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Industrial & Power

Information & Communication Technology

Others

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Taiwan South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



