Cleaning Robot Market 2030: Exploring the Latest Innovations in AI Navigation

Cleaning Robot Market Growth & Trends

The global cleaning robot market size is estimated to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 22.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be credited to the increasing use of cleaning robots in residential and commercial applications. Rising labor costs for cleaning purposes also fuels the adoption of cleaning robot across commercial and industrial areas. Professional cleaning applications, including floor, window, pool, and solar panels, contribute to the overall market’s growth.

The increasing need for hygiene in both residential and commercial applications is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing incidence of asthma and other health conditions related to hygiene is expected to propel the demand for cleaning robots. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the importance of sanitization. In residential areas, people focus on implementing cleaning robots to keep families safer and healthier by removing dirt, germs, and allergens. For instance, according to a survey from the American Cleaning Institute, Americans spend around 6 hours a week cleaning their homes.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Cleaning Robot Market

The market for cleaning robots is expected to witness notable growth over the forecast period with the increasing demand for robotic vacuums in several sectors, such as automotive, healthcare, logistics and transportation, and retail. Industries involving redundant and repetitive operations offer ample opportunities for robotic machines. The increasing utilization of cleaning robots is directly aligned with the rising importance of facility cleaning across various industries, especially retail. According to a Consumer Reports survey, cleanliness is a top concern among the top-rated grocery stores’ customers. Moreover, rising public health concerns and the increasing significance of cleaning the premises are expected to impel the demand for cleaning robots in the coming years.

Ongoing technological advancements, such as the introduction of artificial intelligence, deep learning, and virtual reality, are further driving the growth of the market. In March 2023, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched a Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ premium range of vacuum cleaners in India. The smart robot also offers voice recognition for AI assistants such as Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home, so that users can opt for voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions and change modes either on-premise or remotely.

Cleaning Robot Market Report Highlights

Floor-cleaning robots accounted for the largest market revenue share of 41.3% in 2023. Floor-cleaning robots provide a convenient alternative to traditional cleaning methods, enabling users to maintain cleanliness without dedicating significant time to manual labor.

In-house robots accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. The rising consumer demand for convenience and time-saving solutions is a significant factor driving the growing popularity of cleaning robots.

Automatic charging accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Automatic charging optimizes the functioning of robots based on battery levels.

Online channel accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. As more households adopt smart devices, there is a growing interest in integrating cleaning robots into existing smart ecosystems.

The Asia Pacific cleaning robot market had the largest revenue share, 31.1%, in 2023. As urban areas become more crowded and living spaces smaller, there is a growing need for efficient and compact cleaning solutions.

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Window Cleaning, Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 – 2030

Cold Chain Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment Type (Storage Equipment, Transportation Equipment), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 – 2030

Cleaning Robot Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cleaning robot market on the basis of type, product, charging, operation mode, distribution channel, end use and region:

Cleaning Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Floor-Cleaning Robot

Pool-Cleaning Robot

Window-Cleaning Robot

Lawn-Cleaning Robot

Others

Cleaning Robot Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

In-House Robot

Outdoor Robot

Cleaning Robot Charging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automatic Charging

Manual Charging

Cleaning Robot Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Self-Drive

Remote Control

Cleaning Robot Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Cleaning Robot End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Cleaning Robot Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Cleaning Robot Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.