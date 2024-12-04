Glycolic Acid Market 2030: Regional Insights and Growth Projections

Glycolic Acid Market Growth & Trends

The global glycolic acid market size is expected to reach USD 565.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing use of the product in various applications including personal care and household is expected to drive demand. The product is extensively used in the manufacturing of cleaning agent formulations as well as skin care creams, thus promoting its growth.

The personal care segment dominated the of glycolic acid market by capturing 61.1% of market share in 2023 driven by increasing use of the product in cosmeceutical preparations such as skin creams, lotions for treatment of blackheads, acne face lines and the treatment of oiliness. In addition, the demand for glycolic acid based skin peels for face cleansing is expected to bolster the demand over the forecast period.

Growing use of the product in shampoo formulations for treatment of dandruff and hair conditioning is expected to augment demand over the projected period. However, availability of alternate products such as salicylic acid coupled with stringent regulations by bodies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) limiting the concentration of glycolic acid in personal care products is expected to restrain growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.4% in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% and retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2024 to 2030 due to a rapidly evolving skin and hair care industry.

Glycolic Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global glycolic acid market report based on application and region:

Glycolic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2030)

Personal Care

Household

Industrial

Others

Glycolic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Southeast Asia South Korea

Central and South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



