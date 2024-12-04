Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2030: Adapting to the Needs of the Food & Beverage Industry

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth & Trends

The global water treatment chemicals market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing awareness towards pollution and recycling of wastewater is anticipated to drive the market growth. It is explained as a process engaged in eliminating the contaminants by using various techniques. In the process, the waste or contaminated fluid is treated with chemicals to make it adequate for human consumption.

Growing worldwide consumption along with favorable government regulations for the use of chemicals is estimated to drive the market across the globe. In addition, increasing world population and growth in industrial activities is also projected to fuel the market growth. However, factors like rising prices of chemicals and growing use of chemical free technologies is projected to restrain the industry growth.

The biocides and coagulants and flocculants segments are projected to lead the market in petrochemical manufacturing and sugar and ethanol sector respectively. The increasing demand for flocculants and biocides in these applications is due to the implementation of stringent government regulations to provide quality and hygienic water for human consumption.

Limited supply of water for several industrial applications is propelled to fuel the product demand for use especially in the fertilizers, petrochemical manufacturing and refining sectors. These sectors collectively account major revenue share of the chemicals used for treatment. Recycling, growth of central wastewater treatment unit for SME’s, and advanced biological treatment technologies are a few factors contributing to the industry growth.

Europe is one of the prominent consumers of water treatment chemicals owing to large consumption of water for industrial sectors such as sugar and ethanol and petrochemical manufacturing. The most widely used chemicals in Europe comprise of corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, and biocides among others. The Europe market is driven by implementation of high-water quality standards for several industrial applications along with stringent environmental regulations for treatment processes.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report Highlights

The coagulants & flocculants segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.2% in 2022 as most of the treatment plant includes the sedimentation process. Coagulation and flocculation are mostly used in the tank of chemical products of oil and gas plants.

The raw water treatment segment held the largest revenue share of 48.2% in 2022 owing to growing utilization in industrial settings for cooling, product formulations, rinsing, or even human consumption if it is properly purified.

The municipal segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 43.1% in 2022 owing to extensive usage of the chemicals for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial, power, and manufacturing sectors is anticipated to augment the demand for boiler chemicals and systems in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific in the near future.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water treatment chemicals market based on product, end-use, application, and region:

Water Treatment Chemicals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Coagulants & Flocculants

Biocide & Disinfectant

Defoamer & Defoaming Agent

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor

Others

Water Treatment Chemicals End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Mining & Mineral Processing

Municipal

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Water Treatment Chemicals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling

Boiler

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

Water Treatment Chemicals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South East Asia South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Colombia

Middle East and Africa Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Turkey Turkmenistan Iran Kazakhstan Georgia



