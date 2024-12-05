Automotive Exhaust Manifold Industry Poised to Reach USD 14,990.5 Million by 2034, Growing at a 3.7% CAGR | FMI Reports

The global automotive exhaust manifold industry was valued at USD 10,052 million in 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, with the Industry value expected to rise from USD 10,423.9 million in 2024 to USD 14,990.5 million by 2034.

The exhaust manifold is a vital component of automotive exhaust systems, designed to prevent harmful fumes from entering the vehicle’s cabin. The Industry is expected to experience significant growth, driven by attributes such as lightweight construction, high strength, and load capacity. Additionally, the strong corrosion and impact resistance of these manifolds enhances the performance of vehicles.

A key driver of Industry growth is the rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles, including hybrid and electric automobiles, which offer greater fuel efficiency than traditional vehicles. This trend is supported by both manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

However, Industry growth may be tempered by rising fuel costs and an increasing preference for alternative technologies, potentially leading to a decline in certain applications and sales of automotive exhaust manifolds in the near future.

Regions such as China, India, and ASEAN countries are expected to spearhead growth in the automotive timing chain and belt Industry, fueled by the expanding auto Industryin these areas. As vehicle sales continue to rise in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan), the demand for automotive timing chains and belts is anticipated to increase significantly over the next decade.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Exhaust Manifold Industry Study

The period between 2022 and 2032 is expected to have a significant CAGR of 3.5% in the worldwide Industry resulting in overall growth of the global automotive exhaust manifold Industry of around US$ 5 Billion over the next ten years.

Similar product releases and innovations is expected to boost the Industry’s expansion. According to Future Industry Insights, through the years 2022 to 2032, the worldwide automotive exhaust manifold Industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 4% in terms of total volume.

Over the projection period, it is anticipated that the demand for automotive exhaust manifold in the APEJ Industry would increase at an above average CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value.

Competitive Landscape for the Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Industry

Some of the well-known automotive exhaust manifold Industry players are Faurecia SA, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd, Katcon, S.A. De C.V., Benteler Group, Sango Group, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Westcast Industries Inc., Yutaka Giken Company Limited, DuPont, Mahle GmbH, Denso Corporation, and SPM Autocomp Systems among others.

Numerous new manufacturers have arisen in the global Industryplace, mainly in China and India. The frequency of mergers and business expansion to enhance automotive exhaust manifold Industry trends has increased during the past several years. Several large corporations are also attempting to boost the effectiveness of exhaust manifolds for different types of automobiles.

Recent Developments in the Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Industry:

2018 October 1: Faurecia S.A. engaged established a joint venture for the production of all emissions control system components with Liuzhou Wuling Automobile IndustryCo., Ltd., which is China’s top producer of automotive components.

Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Industry by Category

By Product Type:

Log Manifold

Tubular Manifold

By Engine Type:

V Engine

Inline

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Sales Channel:

OEM

AfterIndustry

By Material Type:

Cast iron

Stainless Steel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

